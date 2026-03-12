Vinnie Pasquantino's first Bobby Witt Jr. quote after WBC win is heartwarming

The Kansas City Royals storylines coming out of the World Baseball Classic have been plentiful in recent days. The majority of their big-time participants remain in the tournament as it shifts gears to the quarter finals on Friday.

Pool B in particular has been a hot-bed for Royals headlines, after Jac Caglianone's heroics for Italy on Tuesday put the United States on the brink of elimination only have Vinnie Pasquantino play savior for the U.S. by going nuclear in the Italians 9-1 routing of Mexico the following night.

Yes, it was the Vinnie Pasquantino Show at Daikin Park in Houston on Wednesday, as the Royals first baseman went 3-for-4 with not one, not two but three home runs, tossing in a walk for good measure.

A THREE-HOMER GAME FOR VINNIE PASQUANTINO 🤌🤌🤌 pic.twitter.com/lIS854ULAA — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 12, 2026

Team Italy's victory not only secured their spot in the quarterfinals for the second straight season, but, as already mentioned, it served as the necessary outcome the United States needed to move on themselves and avoid sheer catastrophe.

And Pasquantino made sure give mention to his Royals teammate over on Team USA, Bobby Witt Jr., in the only way fun-loving way he knows how.

"I'm hoping he's got a room key for me at his hotel," he said to FOX's J.P. Morosi.

Strong Royals comradery between Vinnie Pasquantino and Bobby Witt Jr. on full display at WBC

Pasquantino's comments came off the back of him playfully acknowledging what he and his team did for his native USA.

"That was unbelievable huh? You're welcome USA," he said.

"We were thinking of you guys over at your hotel," he added. "We were thinking of you guys, so I'm glad you guys can join us at the party."

While all in playful jest, it's still nice to see that even in the rare occasion they're pitted against each other as competitors, the two key figures of the Royals' core are still just as tied to the hip - a great sign for the upcoming season after WBC festivities wrap up and players return to normal life.

As Pasquantino also acknowledged, the Italian team really wasn't predicted to be in this situation. Pitted against the Judge, Witt and Skenes led U.S. and the third place Mexico from 2023's WBC, Italy was arguably not set to make it out of the group stage altogether, let alone win their group with a perfect 4-0 record.

Pasquantino and the Italians now get set for a matchup against Pool A runners up in Puerto Rico, while Witt and the Americans get set for an all-North American battle against Pool A winners, Canada.