3 bold names KC Royals could move at the trade deadline to bolster struggling offense

Although this season's July 31 trade deadline is still two months away, the Kansas City Royals' biggest need is already clear-cut — they need a big bat to upgrade a tepid offense averaging barely over three runs per game. But adding punch at the plate will come at considerable cost. The club won't improve without giving up a big name or two.

Deciding who to sacrifice for the offensive cause will be a tough task for general manager J.J. Picollo and his front office lieutenants. Some current Royals and prospects, most notably Bobby Witt Jr., Jac Caglianone, Cole Ragans, Kris Bubic, and red-hot rotation newcomer Noah Cameron, are virtually untouchable, but others will be on the table when it comes to putting together the kind of deal — or deals — capable of sparking Kansas City's offense.

Three big names come immediately to mind as potential bold candidates the Royals could make available and still remain buyers when trade discussions heat up.

Will the KC Royals trade from a starter surplus and part ways with Seth Lugo?

Because it takes top talent to get top talent, and Picollo isn't likely to offer other clubs a good hitter to get another, deadline sellers will demand pitching from Kansas City. Lugo fits that bill and could find himself at the center of meaningful trade talk.

He is, after all, a proven big league pitcher who can start or relieve. His stellar 16-9, 3.00 record was almost good enough to win last season's American League Cy Young Award (he finished second to Detroit's Tarik Skubal), and from 2020-2022 he gave the Mets three fairly productive years as a reliever. And his 3.02 ERA over nine 2025 starts proves he's still pitching well.

But Lugo's contract may impede Picollo if he chooses to shop him. The free agent deal he signed two baseball winters ago can end after this season — Lugo has a $15 million player option for next year, meaning he might bolt a new club to test free agency again. Clubs have taken such a risk before, though, and will again. (There's also the finger sprain that forced him to the Injured List earlier this month, but he's scheduled to return Friday to pitch against Detroit).

But despite some potential red flags, there's no doubting the quality arm Lugo still is. And Ragans' imminent return from the IL, together with the stellar emergence of Bubic and Cameron, allows Picollo some rotation flexibility. So, perhaps Lugo ending up on the trade block isn't as far-fetched as you'd think.

Could the KC Royals move Lucas Erceg at the MLB trade deadline?

That Erceg could change teams in July shouldn't surprise anyone. Good relievers are always hot trade deadline targets, and Erceg proved his down-the-stretch bullpen value after the Royals swapped three prospects to the A's to get him at last season's deadline. The righty saved 11 games and posted a 23-game 2.88 ERA after the deal to help Kansas City into postseason play.

And this season? Despite being displaced as Kansas City's closer by Carlos Estévez (more on Estévez in a moment), Erceg is still effective — through Wednesday, he's 1-1 with a 1.96 ERA while serving primarily as a set-up man for Estévez. That kind of record, and the Royals' willingness to trade good relievers at the deadline (remember the deal that sent Trevor Rosenthal to San Diego in 2020?) could make Erceg a trade chip for an offensive upgrade in two months' time.

His three-and-a-half years of remaining team control are also an added bonus for any inquiring team. Pair that with his immense quality and a good deal could be in the cards.

Is closer Carlos Estévez another relief option the KC Royals could cash in on?

If Picollo decides not to shop Erceg, or can't get enough for him, he might offer up Estévez for the right return. And although such an approach may seem illogical at first blush, it makes at least some baseball sense.

First of all, Estévez is pitching spectacularly — after retiring Cincinnati in order in the ninth inning to preserve Kansas City's 3-2 Wednesday night victory at Kauffman Stadium, he's 2-1 with an excellent 1.85 ERA and an American League second-best 15 saves. He's also holding opponents to a .184 average and 1.07 WHIP. Other clubs looking for top-drawer relief help in July will surely be dialing up Picollo if Estévez stays in such fine form.

The nine-year big league veteran also has another full season to go on the $22 million deal he signed with the Royals in January, so any team acquiring him from the Royals in July gets him for another year. Adding to the allure is a contractual club option for 2027 (if that option isn't exercised, Estévez receives a nice $2 million buyout). By current market standards, any team trading for him gets a high-quality reliever at a fair price and a hurler potentially subject to two-plus seasons of team control.

Finally, the Royals have a good bullpen even without Estévez, especially if they keep Erceg, who they can team with successful relievers Daniel Lynch IV (3-1, 1.75 ERA in 23 appearances), Steven Cruz (1-0, 1.93 ERA over 20 games), Taylor Clarke (1-1, 0.82 ERA in eight appearances), and Jonathan Bowlan (1-0, 2.57 ERA in five games). And don't forget Hunter Harvey, who hadn't been charged with a single run in six appearances before a right teres major strain forced him to the Injured List. He's expected back in late June, just in time for the stretch run.

Will Kansas City trade Estévez? The reasons justifying dealing him away argue just as forcefully for keeping him. But if the Royals are still desperate for more offense in late July, he may well be on the market.