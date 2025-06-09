MLB.com wants KC Royals to sell from their deepest position group at trade deadline

While the KC Royals are falling out of the AL Central race simply because the Detroit Tigers are too good, the club is smack dab in the middle of the Wild Card race, and barring a June/July collapse, will be buyers at the deadline. One player who might be their biggest and best trade chip might be a hard one to part with, but at least one MLB insider believes that Carter Jensen could be on the move come July 31.

Jensen is currently the Royals' No. 3 prospect, and because of that, some fans might not want to get rid of the young catcher. That he’s having an excellent season in Double-A Northwest Arkansas and just drove in a career high 6 RBI a few days ago will make people hug the prospect tighter.

Carter Jensen surfaces as KC Royals’ most likely trade piece in bid to bolster roster

However, MLB.com’s Anne Rogers believes Carter Jensen could be the most likely KC Royals trade chip, mainly because the team is pretty deep at the catcher position. That’s especially the case when considering that the Royals have four catchers in their Top 30 prospects.

With Blake Mitchell, Jensen, Ramon Ramirez, and Hyungchan Um all among the franchise’s top prospects, and with Mitchell being a higher-ranked target, it’s possible that Jensen could be the guy on the move, at least according to Rogers.

“It would be hard for the Royals to move on from their local KC product and third-round Draft pick from 2021,” Rogers wrote. “But teams might keep inquiring about this young power-hitting catcher.”

Considering that it’s pretty clear the KC Royals need more offense and have a deep farm system to pull from, it hardly seems out of the realm of possibility that Carter Jensen could be on the move, especially considering both Salvador Perez and Freddy Fermin are well entrenched at the catcher position at the big league level.

So far this season, Jensen has put together a respectable campaign at the plate in Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He's hitting .283 with a four homers, 29 RBI, a .751 OPS and a 110 wRC+.