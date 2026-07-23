Baseball America's bullish outlook on Royals' 2026 draft class gives farm system increased hope

The Kansas City Royals farm system is garnering more and more attention thanks to standout players in the system's lower levels like pitcher Kendry Chourio and infielder Josh Hammond. Armed with the sixth overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, Kansas City sat in a good spot to add more highly regarded talent to their prospect pipeline.

They did just that according to Baseball America, adding five players to their top 30 prospects list. While players like pitcher Maxx Yehl and infielder Camden Johnson are further down the rankings, the fact that Kansas City added two top-five players to the system sets the bar high for the 2026 class.

Baseball America added outfielder Zion Rose and pitcher Taylor Rabe as the top two new Royals prospects, ranking them fourth and fifth respectively. That development pushed polarizing former first-round pick Blake Mitchell out of the top five and coincided with a tumble from 2025 first-rounder Sean Gamble after his atrocious start to the season.

Zion Rose, Taylor Rabe could bring upside that farm system desperately needed

When a team has such a high draft pick, it should almost be expected that they add a high-ranking player to their farm. But Rose was unquestionably an underslot pick for the Royals, whose savings helped net them pitcher Jack Slightom and outfielder Dominic Battista, and that usually comes with a perceived decline in prospect shine.

Rose's high floor and carrying hit and run tools keep him as a plus prospect though, one that could see more time professionally in center field if his athleticism helps aide the positional transition once again. After Kansas City signed him, they assigned Rose to the Arizona Complex League for some additional onboarding alongside his draft peers.

Rabe is the highest-profile pitching prospect in the draft class, and one that should be no surprise as the Royals' top collegiate pitching prospect in the system. Inside the Crown author David Lesky noted that some scouts he spoke to gave Rabe a top-10 pick outlook if he went back to college and pursued the 2027 MLB Draft instead. It is easy to see why, as Rabe was touching triple digits in SEC competition while being one of the best strike throwers in his first fully healthy season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2024.

Rabe has a solid present arsenal, with the fastball and cutter being Baseball America's highest-graded offerings. All of Kansas City's top pitching prospects have above-average stuff on individual pitches, but the command and control from Chourio and third-ranked pitcher David Shields are some of the highlight tools for those young arms. Rabe fits right in with that profile and will hopefully see a short assignment outside the Arizona Complex League.

Overall, this puts the Royals in a position of unquestionably prominent prospect talent, only a few years removed from having a deep pipeline but no high-end talent, which is part of the reason behind some of the roster issues Kansas City is currently facing.

The Athletic's Keith Law was hemming and hawing on 810 Sports about whether the Royals had an above-average farm system or not, ultimately settling on them having an average one. That is miles ahead of where Kansas City was when their farm system was largely considered to be among the game's worst. Rose and Rabe are both collegiate players who should rise fast in the system. Now that they have put pen to paper, the time for production is near.