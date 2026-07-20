Royals' introduction of 2026 MLB Draft class may've revealed two names that won't sign

The 2026 MLB Draft selections have been in the books for more than a week now, but that is only the start of hundreds of players' professional careers. Culture shock, learning curves, and new duds await those who put pen to paper with their drafting organization over the past week. The Kansas City Royals welcomed 21 of the amateur players who were undrafted on America's 250th birthday down to Surprise, Arizona to begin one of the most unique onboarding procedures out there. But the story is not the 21 players with nameplates. It is the two without.

The table shows the players Royals fans would hope land in Kansas City. Their sixth overall pick Zion Rose inked his deal on Saturday, and the over slot details for Jack Slightom dropped Sunday while the Royals took a home walloping from the San Diego Padres. But if fans compare the list of draft selections to the names on the table, Kansas City's 19th and 20th-round selections are missing. Right-handed pitchers Hudson DeVaughan and Riley McDonald are both raw arms the Royals took fliers on, but it remains to be seen if either will sign on the dotted line in Kansas City.

Fun morning in Surprise as we will officially welcome 21 new members to the #RaisingRoyals👑 family. pic.twitter.com/HlGmlZR4GZ — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) July 19, 2026

Will the Royals end up signing draft fliers Hudson DeVaughn and Riley McDonald?

DeVaughan is the headline of the pair, after being a top-150 ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline but falling to 569th overall for the Royals. The pitcher already has a strong starter build and arsenal, but also a strong commitment to Alabama that affected his signability outlook. There was hope that Kansas City's under slot pick of Rose, which netted the club nearly $2 million back in their bonus pool, would help woo DeVaughan away from his collegiate career. But most of those savings went to Slightom, and there may not be enough left for DeVaughan as well.

DeVaughan is not the surprise, but McDonald may be. The righty from the State College of Florida is only a year removed from graduating high school himself, and the Florida native is far from a polished prospect. He made 21 appearances for the Manatees last year, posting a 5.51 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with erratic command. McDonald showcased a solid fastball-slider combination as a prep pitcher, but still has some edges to smooth over on the mound. Considering his remaining eligibility and low draft slot, McDonald may be mulling his options beyond the Royals.

There is still some time for the Royals to add both players, but not much. Each MLB organization has until 4 p.m. CT on July 27 to come to terms with their selections. Watching how much savings Kansas City can squeeze from picks like third-rounder Maxx Yehl or eighth-rounder Hunter Possehl could paint a picture of how likely DeVaughan is to join the Royals this summer. But Royals fans should not be holding their breath, as his name literally is not written on the wall.