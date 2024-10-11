3 things the KC Royals can learn from the 2024 season

And just like that, the Kansas City Royals' 2024 season is over. On Thursday night, the team was eliminated from the American League Division Series in three games by the New York Yankees, ending a remarkable season of incredible highs and disappointing lows.

So what did we learn? What can the Royals take from this season?

Despite the elimination, it should be noted that the Royals' performance this season has exceeded all reasonable expectations. Coming off an abysmal 2023 season of 106 losses, Kansas City turned it around this year to post a 86-76 record in the regular season, sweep the Baltimore Orioles in two games in the Wild Card series, and put up a respectable fight against the Yankees in the ALDS, even if it wasn't enough to advance them to the AL Championship Series.

Still, any season that doesn't end with a World Series title should be evaluated and improved upon, so what can the Royals learn from 2024?

KC Royals Lesson #1: Offense isn't optional

While offense across the entire lineup wasn't exactly good during the ALDS — though there were some clear bright spots from the bottom half — it was the team's stars that really fell apart. In four games, Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Pérez went a combined 6-49 at the plate.

Witt Jr., who slashed .332/.389/.588 during the regular season to land a Hank Aaron Award nomination, managed just 2 hits in his 17 at-bats during the ALDS for a batting average of .118. Pérez slashed .271/.330/.456 during the regular season, but in the ALDS, he only landed 3 hits in 16 at-bats (.188). Pasquantino, who surprised fans by returning from the IL before the Wild Card series, slashed .262/.315/.446 during the regular season, but only posted 1 hit in 16 at-bats during the ALDS for a batting average of .063.

In the ALDS, the Royals went 2-for-4 with runners in scoring position in Game 1, 3-for-11 in Game 2, 1-for-5 in Game 3, and 0-for-2 in Game 4.

KC Royals Lesson #2: Walks can be as damaging as hits

One of the biggest takeaways from the playoffs, and the ALDS in particular, was just how damaging it can be to hand out walks like they're candy.

During their six-game postseason campaign this year, the Royals gave out 31 free passes, and 27 of those were in the ALDS against the Yankees. Admittedly, the Yankees drew more walks during the regular season than any other team — 672, and Aaron Judge was responsible for 133 — but that certainly doesn't mean the Royals don't have control issues they need to sort out.

Focusing on the ALDS, the Royals allowed eight walks in Game 1, five in Game 2, nine in Game 3, and five in Game 4. In Game 1, three of the eight batters walked made their way around the bases to score, as did one of the five in Game 2, one of the nine in Game 3, and zero in Game 4.

That means that only five of a total 27 walks actually circled the bases to score, which may not seem like lot (18.52%), but for a team that suffered two one-run losses this series, these free passes were the difference-makers that saw the Royals eliminated.

KC Royals Lesson #3: The Royals can be "a really good team"

The Royals' playoff dreams are over for this year, but their turnaround from a 106-loss season in 2023 was nothing short of incredible. Reflecting on 2024, KC second baseman Michael Massey said the team "knew we were going to be able to surprise some people."

“At the end of the day, we proved to ourselves more than anything that we’re capable of being a really good team." Massey told MLB.com's Anne Rogers after Game 4. "I think it creates a different buzz around the clubhouse.”

Witt Jr. shared similar sentiments.

"[It's] something that will light a torch in you," he told Rogers. "Now, for Kansas City Royals baseball, this is what we want. This is what we're going to do every year. It's not how we're going to get [to the postseason]. It’s how far we're going to go.”