Hank Aaron Award nominations heat up debate between KC Royals and NY Yankees stars

The biggest battle between Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is on the field, where they and their teams will continue the battle for a spot in the American League Championship tonight at Kauffman Stadium in Game 3 of the AL Division Series. But the ongoing "who's the best" off-field debate revolving around the superstars took on another dimension earlier this week.

Both Witt Jr. and Judge have been nominated for the coveted Hank Aaron Award. Established a quarter of a century ago, the prestigious award honors Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, one of the greatest hitters in the game's history, and is given to the best offensive player in each league.

To frame the AL Hank Aaron Award battle as a two-man race would be wrong. Plenty of big guns — including Judge's Yankee teammate Juan Soto, the Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, the Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez, and former-Royal Brent Rooker, who has been tough on the Royals since they traded him to the Oakland Athletics two seasons ago — are also up for the honor.

The focus, though, will likely be on Witt Jr. and Judge, just as it has been in the case of the AL MVP, which will be awarded after the World Series ends.

And rightfully so. Although Judge is fighting a postseason slump — he's 1-for-7 so far — he enjoyed another incredible regular season by leading the majors in home runs (58), RBI (144), OBP (.458), SLG (701), and OPS (1.159).

Witt Jr.'s numbers are also stunning. He followed his excellent 2023 season with a 2024 campaign featuring team highs in hits (211), runs (125), doubles (45), triples (11), homers (32), RBI (109), average (.332), OBP (.389), SLG (.588), and OPS (.977). That .332 average and his 211 hits also led the majors, and he became the first big leaguer ever to homer 30 times and steal 30 bases in two of his first three seasons, as well as the first shortstop to post two 30-30 campaigns.

KC Royals fans can help Bobby Witt Jr. in the race for the Hank Aaron Award

A two-prong hybrid process involving voting by both selected members of the Hall of Fame and fans will determine who wins the Hank Aaron Award. Royals fans can cast their ballots for Witt Jr. here. Fans have until 11:59:59 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 13, to vote.

More KC Royals News from Kings of Kauffman