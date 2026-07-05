3 Royals who could be strong All-Star Game injury-replacement candidates

The Kansas City Royals have finally been given a reason to celebrate amid their brutal losing skid as they will be sending a pair of names to Philadelphia for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. Bobby Witt Jr. finally got his rightful nod to start for the American League at shortstop, while Michael Wacha was named to his second career All-Star Game as a member of the AL pitching staff.

That, however, was it for Royals representation at the Midsummer Classic this year. This shouldn't come as a shock though given their MLB-worst 35-54 record. However, as any baseball fan knows by now, the All-Star rosters that are initially named aren't ever identical to the ones that end up taking the field. Injuries and absences are a thing, meaning more names end up getting the nod as replacements.

For the Royals, there are a trio of names who seem strong enough to fit the bill of these secondary named players should the need arise at their respective positions. From young names who once held blue-chip prospect pedigrees in Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen, to a reliever experiencing a breakout season for the ages in Daniel Lynch IV, perhaps the Royals could send more than just Witt and Wacha to next week's festivities.

Jac Caglianone would bring an added element of flair to All-Star Game proceedings

Perhaps a slow start may make Caglianone's presence in this year's All-Star Game wishful thinking. However, there's no denying that his nearly month-long hot-stretch at the dish has made his numbers far more appealing to the eye. From May 29-June 23, the young slugger was nothing short of one of the best hitters in baseball with a .356/.404/.701 slash line with nine homers, 19 RBI and a 211 wRC+.

This has brought Caglianone up to a very solid .261/.329/.465 slash line with 14 homers, 30 RBI and a well above-average 118 wRC+. It doesn't scream of a name that's a shoo-in to fit the bill of an All-Star, but they're great numbers and he is certainly a recognizable name in younger-trending league as a former Top 10 prospect in baseball before his rise to the majors in 2025.

And what Caglianone does have going in his favor is the game-changing and entertaining power that fits so well with an exhibition such as the All-Star Game. He has the ability to go yard at any moment with 94th percentile or better ranks in hard-hit rate, barrel rate and average exit velocity. Fans love homers and this more of a fan-centric event, right?

Jac Caglianone just hit one WAY out!



FIVE homers in his last 5 games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zhgmcgQ51D — MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2026

Even if this notion is too far-fetched, what may not be wishful thinking is Caglianone as a potential Home Run Derby participant given his ridiculous power. But let's dream even bigger shall we.

Carter Jensen's hot-stretch would make him trendier All-Star option should need arise

Sticking with young Royals players taking the league by storm of late, Carter Jensen is looking more like the rookie sensation who burst onto the scene in March and April once again. The 23-year-old looks more and more like the Royals new starting catcher by the day thanks to a recent 20-game hit streak and hitting in 21 of his last 23 overall.

Carter Jensen CRUSHES a leadoff homer 449 FEET!



(MLB x @BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/8k96Dzzl7r — MLB (@MLB) July 2, 2026

In just that 20-game stretch, Jensen really made more of a name for himself beyond just the Royals faithful, slashing .346/.382/.630 with five homers, 18 RBI and a 173 wRC+. This made him a regular fixture across Top 10 statistical lists across the big leagues.

Stat Type Result between June 6-30 MLB Ranking AVG .346 T-3rd SLG .630 10th OPS 1.012 8th RBI 18 T-10th wRC+ 173 8th

Now obviously an injury-replacement nod for Jensen would likely be fueled by some recency bias. However, he's still an overall productive player at the dish with 13 homers, 47 RBI, a .755 OPS and 104 wRC+ on the season. Not to mention, he's one of just eight qualified backstops in all of baseball this season with a wRC+ above 100.

The MLB did seem to get things right with their selections of Shea Langeliers, Dillon Dingler and Adley Rutschman as the initial three catchers. However, if something were to happen to one of them, going with a rising star like Jensen would not be a bad option by any means.

If AL needs more relievers, Daniel Lynch IV would be a worthy option

Moving to the mound, pitchers come an go all the time on All-Star rosters, primarily starters who aren't fresh enough to pitch the day of. This means it's quite common to see numerous additional names get added to the staff and Lynch might be an ideal candidate to take up that mantle.

Flying under the radar as a non-closing reliever, the southpaw has gone about his business and crafted a truly remarkable season in the Royals' bullpen. In 35 innings of work across 36 outings, Lynch has thrown to a 2.57 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and .185 BAA.

Given the fact he's not a closer or even a consistent regular set-up option, this might be a stretch to think he'd get the nod - especially when you consider the fact that last season took an injury replacement to get closer Carlos Estévez to the All-Star Game. However, a Top 30 standing in both WHIP and BAA among MLB relievers has to count for something, right?

At the very least, this shout doesn't seem egregious as no one can deny that the lefty has been excellent this season.