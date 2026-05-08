Royals have one of the best relievers in baseball that no one's talking about

The Kansas City Royals have had their share of ups and downs to start 2026. However in their recent peaks of success or in the lowest of their lows, such as that eight game losing streak a few weeks ago, there's been some names that have stood out as consistent performers regardless of the overall circumstances. One of the most notable names has undoubtedly been reliever Daniel Lynch IV.

This season Lynch has been nothing short of the best reliever in the Royals bullpen, as his 1.72 ERA, 2.56 FIP, 0.57 WHIP and .094 BAA all rank at number one amongst qualified KC relievers. And his domination hasn't been limited to just the Royals' 'pen. Lynch's incredible stat line this season places him amongst the best-of-the-best in all of baseball.

He ranks amongst the top 30 qualified MLB relievers in ERA and more impressively sits among the top three in BAA, top 10 in WHIP and top 15 in K-rate.

Stat Type Result MLB Rank ERA 1.72 30th WHIP 0.57 7th BAA .094 3rd K% 33.9% T-13th

When it comes to relief pitching much of the shine goes to closers, and can you blame fans for doing so. There's something about shutting a close game down in the ninth inning to cap off a win that just has a certain allure to it that middle relief and even set-up work just doesn't have. That being said, though stats are stats and Lynch has done everything right in that regard.

Every season there's always relievers who appear to come out of nowhere and take the league by storm with All-Star efforts. Joe Mantiply in Arizona back in 2022 and Steve Delabar in Toronto way back in 2013 are prime examples of this, rising from obscurity and into the spotlight. And there's no reason to think that Lynch isn't on that path himself here in 2026.

Daniel Lynch stepped up for Royals when bullpen desperately needed answers

The Royals bullpen has been quite the topic of conversation amongst the fan sphere this season, as it got so bad during their lowest of lows a few weeks that many likely treated it like Tim Burton's Beetlejuice, refusing to say "bullpen" three times in fear it would show up and blow a lead. And when it wasn't causing headaches on the mound, names like closer Carlos Estévez were hitting the shelf and leaving holes in the gameplan, causing headaches off it.

But as alluded to earlier, Lynch stepped up and has filled whatever role the Royals have needed. Last season, he operated more as a Swiss Army knife, showing up in the middle innings one night, spot starting the next, appearing in the late innings after that.

This season though, a majority of his innings have actually come in medium-to-high-leverage situations rather than low-leverage ones. Last season around 34% of his innings came in medium-to-high leverage situations, whereas this season, that rate has risen to over 59%.

And even in his lower leverage innings, such as Thursday afternoon in Cleveland, entering with the team down 4-0 in the fifth, his efforts have been instrumental in keeping them in the game. In this example in particular, had it not been for his scoreless fifth inning, the Royals may not have gotten to the point where the tying run came to the plate in eighth.

With wrench after wrench being thrown into the Royals' plans this season that have been a result of the bullpen, Lynch has been a calming force and stepped up when all seemed lost and expanded his role. And as the bullpen now looks less of a problem and more of a strength, Lynch has still been at the center of at all.