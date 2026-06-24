Vinnie Pasquantino's comments make his stance clear on All-Star recognition Jac Caglianone deserves

At 12 games below .500, not much has gone the way of the Kansas City Royals this season. However, they've not been devoid of their bright spots this season, especially of late as the offense has been on tear, scoring 44 runs in their last five games. While Bobby Witt Jr., should he remain healthy, is their unanimous All-Star this season amid his MVP run, he's not the only Royals player that could grace their presence in Philadelphia next month.

And if it were up to Vinnie Pasquantino, Jac Caglianone warrants a place in the lineup amidst his torrid stretch at the plate in recent weeks. In fact, the Pasquatch took to X on Tuesday to voice his opinion on the matter.

"Lot of talk about Jac in the Derby (yes)," Pasquantino wrote. "But more importantly he should be getting a ton of votes to be an All-Star."

Lot of talk about Jac in the Derby (yes). But more importantly he should be getting a ton of votes to be an all star. He should without a doubt be in Philly with Bob (and Wacha and Lynch and Schreiber) — Vinnie Pasquantino (@VPasquantino) June 24, 2026

While he advocated for other names like Michael Wacha, Daniel Lynch IV and John Schreiber, his Italian teammate was the center of the focus and perhaps he's onto something.

Caglianone is slashing .277/.346/.498 with 14 homers, 30 RBI and a 132 wRC+ this season. And since May 29 in particular, Caglianone has simply been one of MLB's best hitters, inserting himself into several Top 10 rankings.

Stat Type Results since May 29 Ranking amongst MLB hitters AVG .356 7th OBP .434 10th SLG .701 5th OPS 1.135 5th HR 9 T-3rd RBI 19 T-11th wRC+ 209 T-5th

While his slow start may hold him back, there's no denying he's seemingly made up for it as stats like his 132 wRC+ would indicate. And if we're talking about the All-Star Game, as one of the biggest showcases on the MLB calendar, there's no denying Caglianone would be a great addition for the fans. As a former top prospect in the game, Caglianone is one of the brightest and most exciting young stars the league has to offer.

If not the All-Star Game, Jac Caglianone would be worthy addition to Home Run Derby

While his 14 homers this season may pale in comparison to the likes of Kyle Schwarber's 29 round-trippers or Yordan Alvarez and Byron Buxton's 25 long balls, there's no denying he has demonstrated the raw power that would electrify the Monday evening showcase.

This season, there have been few hitters as worthy of the title of power threat as Caglianone has been. Not only does he hold one of the 30 best slugging clips this season, but he ranks in the 98th percentile in hard-hit rate and the 96th percentile in both barrel rate and average exit velocity.

And with the new derby format that focusses on designated swings per round and not a timer, those Royals fans who are worried that his timing may be disrupted ought to be less worried with the ability to be more patient now.

It may've taken awhile for the young Royals slugger to finally find his footing in the majors, but it's clear to see that he's arrived now with a nearly month long streak of excellence at the dish. Perhaps the voters or reserve selection committee deem his stretch as too little too late. But if that's the case then for the sake of the fans it only seems right that a young start with the power abilities he possesses is given the chance to showcase that in an event purely centered around power.