Well, hopefully, Kansas City Royals fans had other summer plans because the dominant run of baseball once taking place at Kauffman Stadium has unraveled in a hurry. As the season has surpassed its halfway point, the wheels are starting to shake, rattle, and roll off this 2025 campaign. Kansas City is below .500, and the offense is on pace to be one of the worst run-producing units in franchise history.

The problems right now, as the calendar turns to July, are far from one or two bats away; there are some organization-level questions that need to be identified, asked, and swiftly answered.

Still, there’s a sliver of hope. History suggests the playoffs aren’t out of reach—at least not yet. Several teams in just the past year were sitting below .500 at this stage and still punched postseason tickets. The 2021 Atlanta Braves remain the boldest best-case scenario: a .500 team in August that went all-in at the trade deadline, caught fire, and won the World Series. That shouldn't be the expectation, but it’s a reminder that just about anything is possible in a 162-game marathon.

Kansas City at one point looked like surefire buyers at the trade deadline, but that has come and gone. If they continue this current slide, the Royals might just be selling and retooling for 2026. But let's say the Royals are back in the Wild Card hunt and need those one or two pieces to round out the 26-man roster. Which players would make perfect fits—but likely remain out of reach simply because they play for division rivals?

3 AL Central trade candidates the KC Royals wish they could trade for in 2025

OF Matt Wallner

The Royals have no shortage of red flags when it comes to their offense in 2025, but one issue stands out above the rest: power—or lack thereof. Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and even Ol’ Man River himself, Salvador Perez, can still put a charge into the ball. But Kansas City’s outfield has been a black hole for power production. Entering July, the group owns a collective .098 ISO—the worst mark in MLB. And while slugging isn’t everything, today’s game demands some element of power to capitalize on the on-base skills near the top of the lineup.

The Royals aren’t in position to chase the perfect power-contact blend that earns nine-figure deals in free agency. But if they want a realistic, upside-driven swing at a turnaround, Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner could be the right kind of fit.

Wallner is a flawed hitter—his swing-and-miss issues are well-documented. His 39.5% whiff rate is among the league’s worst, and his 19.0% swinging-strike rate is trending toward a career high. But when he makes contact, the results are loud. Across 42 games this season, he’s posted a .336 xwOBA and a .243 ISO—both solid marks that speak to his impact potential.

Right field is Wallner’s best defensive home, which also happens to be where top prospect Jac Caglianone has surprised many with improved comfort and production. But having another viable option in that corner is never a bad thing—especially one with Wallner’s cannon of an arm, which ranks in the 99th percentile. That’s the kind of outfield tool Kansas City hoped Hunter Renfroe still had.

Wallner also checks boxes from a roster construction standpoint. He’s under club control, has shown growth in his walk rate and strikeout discipline, and finds himself in a crowded Twins outfield. With Minnesota sitting in a similar limbo as Kansas City, there’s still time for the market to shake out—but Wallner could be an odd man out. If the Royals want to avoid parting with premium prospect capital in any potential trade, they’ll need to get creative. Wallner represents one such opportunity—a buy-low power bat who fits the timeline, fills a need, and could spark an outfield unit desperate for impact.

OF Luis Robert Jr.

Royals fans may roll their eyes at this familiar trade target, but at this point, it feels like a foregone conclusion that the Chicago White Sox will move Luis Robert Jr. by the deadline. And for a team like Kansas City—desperately in need of outfield help—why not at least consider rolling the dice on a former superstar?

The real question this summer is how teams evaluate Robert in 2025. On the surface, the numbers are brutal, led by a 63 wRC+ heading into July, ranking seventh-worst among qualified hitters. But dig deeper and the story shifts. Robert still owns an impressive 11.6% barrel rate—well above league average—and his expected metrics point to untapped production. So, is he still a cornerstone talent? Or is he now a high-risk, high-reward gamble? There’s no clear answer. But it’s jarring to see just how far he’s fallen from his 2023 peak, undone by inconsistency, lower-body injuries, and a dysfunctional franchise around him.

Robert missed 78 games last year due to leg issues and even left a game on June 25 with left hamstring tightness. Add in an IL stint earlier this season, and it’s fair to say the medicals are a red flag. The injuries have also sapped two of his best tools: his dynamic baserunning and elite range in center field, both of which drag down his trade value and make the risk harder to stomach.

At one point, Robert's contract situation looked like a ball and chain for many teams, but with the free agent deals for outfielders nowadays, his salary terms feel fair for his potential. He’s owed $15 million in 2025, followed by two $20 million club options for 2026 and 2027—each with a $2 million buyout. Even if both options are picked up, the total cost would be $88 million for his age-28 through age-30 seasons—roughly half of what a comparable free-agent center fielder might command.

And when healthy, Robert brings 30-homer power, 30-steal speed, and Gold Glove-caliber defense. The injuries and ugly slash line will scare off plenty of suitors, but the underlying data screams rebound. If the Royals believe in their hitting development—and the price isn’t prohibitively steep—they should absolutely take a long, hard look at acquiring the 27-year-old outfielder. Opportunities to add a prime-age, potential superstar before he rediscovers his form don’t come around often.

OF Mike Tauchman

One of the feel-good stories of the early 2025 season was Kansas City getting sneaky-good production from veteran Mark Canha. The on-base savant came to the Royals quietly on a minor-league deal from the Milwaukee Brewers. He wasn’t going to sell tickets or be an everyday fixture in the lineup, but he offered value nonetheless. That was then. Now, it’s been quite some time since Canha has produced consistently in his limited opportunities, and the Royals may need to look elsewhere for help.

If Kansas City wants a low-cost, short-term platoon outfield upgrade, Mike Tauchman might be the answer.

Currently with the White Sox, Tauchman has bounced around the league since debuting with Colorado in 2017, but he’s put together a strong stretch of recent production. He’s posted an above-average wRC+ in three straight seasons and owns a 130 wRC+ in platoon work this year. His disciplined plate approach is the foundation of that success. Tauchman boasts a .359 OBP, powered by a 13.3% walk rate. He also only chases just 21.2% of pitches outside the zone.

Need more proof the bat is legit? His 48.8% hard-hit rate and 8.5% barrel rate have translated to a .356 wOBA, almost identical to his expected .354 xwOBA. In other words, the production is real—not the result of batted-ball luck.

Tauchman isn’t going to change a game with his legs—he’s stolen just 13 bases over the last three seasons—but he’s not a liability, either. Defensively, he grades out as roughly average in the outfield per Outs Above Average. No team’s trading for Tauchman based on speed or glove, but the fact that he’s not a black hole in either area makes him easier to plug into a lineup.

Some fans might look at the financials or the calendar, but if the Royals creep back into the playoff race, Tauchman is the kind of savvy addition that could help extend that window. He’s arbitration-eligible in 2026, but at 34 years old, he’s not a long-term piece—he’s a complementary role player for a contender. If Kansas City makes a move for him, it signals belief that this season still has life left in it.