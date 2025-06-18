KC Royals GM among execs under most pressure at MLB Trade Deadline

Now that the action has officially started ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline, one reality faces KC Royals GM J.J. Picollo more than any other. He’s under some serious pressure to get it right.

In fact, according to ESPN's Buster Olney, Piccolo is among the front office execs under the most pressure to make a move that will make the Royals better. It seems likely that pressure has more to do with making the postseason a year ago than some of the other teams on the list, who are expected to appear in October every season.

Buster Olney names KC Royals GM J.J. Picollo one of MLB’s most pressured execs in 2025

“With the recent spate of losses, Kansas City is under .500 …” Olney wrote on ESPN.com “Picollo's track record is well-established: He has done what he can to win, signing free agents such as Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Carlos Estevez, and more recently, promoting top prospect Jac Caglianone and bypassing the opportunity to manipulate his service time.”

The baseball insider made it clear that the KC Royals could turn into sellers if the organization doesn’t turn it around quickly.

“But Cole Ragans is out indefinitely because of a strained shoulder, and Lugo has an opt-out on his deal after this season -- and at 35 years old, it makes sense for him to take advantage of his leverage. Maybe that's a contract extension with the Royals, or maybe that's testing free agency. If the Royals' recent malaise takes root, Lugo would be coveted in the trade market.”

Picollo joins the likes of Mike Hazen of the Arizona Diamondbacks, David Dombrowski of the Philadelphia Phillies, Jerry Dipoto of the Seattle Mariners, Chris Young of the Texas Rangers, Mike Elias of the Baltimore Orioles, and Jed Hoyer of the Chicago Cubs on the list of execs most under pressure in 2025.

One of the most interesting aspects of the list is only one of three GMs whose teams made the postseason last year.

How the Royals do at the trade deadline is going to demonstrate whether he’s feeling the pressure. That it’s unclear whether they’re be buyers or sellers at this late date, is definitely part of the problem.