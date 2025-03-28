2 ups, 3 downs following KC Royals losing Opening Day matchup

Well, the first dose of Kansas City Royals baseball wasn't very sweet, was it? There was plenty of pomp and circumstance for fans at Kauffman Stadium to enjoy, as well as some high-octane moments. But most fans likely walked through the parking lot wondering what could have gone differently in the Royals' 7-4 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

What are the biggest takeaways from the KC Royals season opener?

The game felt far more competitive than the final score indicated, making the mistakes and "what ifs" stand out even more. The base-running blunder in the bottom of the 8th inning will rightfully grab most of the attention, as that double play resulted in a significant 36.9% win probability swing in the Guardians' favor.

There are still plenty of other takeaways from the first game of the 162-game marathon — Royals fans shouldn't worry too much about one game's results and production — but if these trends emerge as a common thread, then there might be reason for concern or, hopefully, celebration down the line.

Down: Hunter Renfroe's value in right field

There were few Royals players more under the fans' microscope this offseason than outfielder Hunter Renfroe. The veteran has been a steady batter throughout his MLB career, but that success came to a screeching halt once he donned a Royals uniform. The Mississippi native is in Kansas City to start the season, whether fans like it or not. Renfroe regaining his old batting form would boost his value in 2025, but no batting performance can overshadow some of his glaring fielding blunders.

Was there a tough bounce on Kyle Manzardo's triple? Yes — with the ball rolling across the outfield wall. Was Steven Kwan's RBI double a close play? Sure. But two facts remain.

First, Renfroe was the closest fielder for a bevy of the game's biggest plays, and he wasn't in a good position. Second, Renfroe doesn't have a track record of being an above-average fielder in Kansas City, so this felt like more of the same from 2024.

Renfroe's defensive value comes from his elite arm strength. That tool helped him record nine outfield assists last season, tied for the fourth-most in the AL — and his 73 outfield assists since 2017 lead the majors. But that tool does little value when Renfroe struggles to reach the ball.

If Renfroe wants to stay in Kansas City, he needs to excel at least in one area. If it's with his bat, great; if it's with his fielding, cool. But when he goes hitless with these defensive optics, fans will have a hard time celebrating seeing Renfroe in right field or in the lineup.

Up: Vinnie Pasquantino's chances at a breakout season

Kansas City had an overall tough day at the plate, managing only three extra-base hits and going 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position on Thursday. The lone shining star for Kansas City was first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who had a double and a three-run home run that gave Kansas City a commanding lead early against Cleveland. While that didn't last the entire game, Pasquantino's individual performance looked promising.

Pasquantino is one of the league's most disciplined first basemen at the plate, whether it be avoiding strikeouts or grinding out a plate appearance to end in a walk or productive out. The prospect of him possibly taking the next step in making more quality contact or even putting balls in the fountains at Kauffman Stadium made him one of the offseason's more popular breakout player options. Pasquantino showed what that breakout player looks like in 2025, and Kansas City can certainly use his bat in the remaining 161 games.

Down: Fans' confidence in Angel Zerpa, Sam Long

When Opening Day starter Cole Ragans only lasted five innings against the Guardians, the advantage shifted to Cleveland's bullpen, which ultimately outmatched their Kansas City counterparts. However, Royals fans had to feel comfortable seeing Angel Zerpa take the ball in the sixth inning after the southpaw's positive contributions in 2024 and spring training. Unfortunately, Zerpa's first impression could not have gone much worse.

Zerpa served up a sinker to the red-hot Manzardo, and the lefty turned on that pitch, sending it off the bat at 106.4 mph and watching it travel 424 feet to the fountains for a home run. Zerpa was only charged with one earned run, but allowing three hits, including that long ball, surrendered Kansas City's lead.

After Kansas City improbably came back to tie things up in the ninth, manager Matt Quatraro sent out lefty Sam Long in the 10th. The Royals had already deployed four of their best relievers, so an extra-innings affair would have the team digging deeper into the relief corps. Long had some great moments in 2024, but his first Opening Day appearance in a Royals uniform was certainly one to forget.

Cleveland scored three runs with Long on the mound, which ultimately proved to be the difference in the box score. Doubles from Steven Kwan and Manzardo really hurt Long's outing, and a walk didn't help his cause at all.

Up: Hunter Harvey's hopeful rebound after 2024

Things were not all doom and gloom for the Royals' relief corps on Thursday. Lucas Erceg and newcomer Carlos Estévez handled their business in shutout fashion. But one player who felt like a wildcard was righty Hunter Harvey. After struggling since joining the Royals and being injured for most of last season's second half, fans were right to wonder what sort of pitcher Harvey looked like in 2025.

The former Washington Nationals setup man only needed seven pitches to retire three batters. Harvey was the lone Royals pitcher who bested Manzardo in his career game, striking him out in the top of the eighth. His fastball velocity looks strong, his splitter looks nasty, and his overall control was encouraging. Erceg and Estévez should see most of the high-leverage innings in Kansas City, but Harvey being a strong complementary piece feels more possible in 2025.

Down: Jonathan India's outlook at third base

For all the grief that could be given to Renfroe for his work in the field, Jonathan India's first MLB start at third base looked like it was constantly teetering on the edge. It was surprising to see India in the lineup at third base, considering his career with the Cincinnati Reds has been primarily spent at second base, followed by his work in left field for the Royals this spring. Although India played third base in college, moving back to such a demanding position after years away from it is undoubtedly a challenge. Several early plays from India illustrated just how difficult that transition can be.

Technically, India didn't commit any errors, but he made some fairly routine plays at the hot corner appear acrobatic or incredibly difficult. Perhaps Maikel Garcia's smooth fielding at third base has spoiled Royals fans. Regardless, India's first outing at third base likely won't have anyone clamoring for him to play there again in the near future.