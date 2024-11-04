2 KC Royals who deserve bigger roles in 2025, 1 who doesn't

Last winter's bold roster reconstruction boosted the Kansas City Royals back into the playoffs this season for the first time since they won the 2015 World Series. The refreshing retool did not, however, solve all the team's problems, leaving general manager J.J. Picollo to scour the recently-opened free agent and trade markets, as well as his own farm system, for additional help.

But add to Picollo's options another good path to improvement — increase, where possible, the roles some good Royals played this season, and cut back underperforming players' time in the lineup.

Take Kris Bubic, Daniel Lynch, and Hunter Renfroe as examples.

Kris Bubic has earned more high-leverage opportunities

A cloud of uncertainty hung over Bubic when, coming off rehabilitation from his 2023 Tommy John Surgery, he made his 2024 debut in early July. Primarily a starter for all of his then-four season career, Bubic was switched to the bullpen.

Fortunately, Bubic fared well in his new role. Utilized almost exclusively in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings (manager Matt Quatraro brought him into the ninth only five times in 27 appearances), Bubic finished his fifth big league campaign with a 2.67 ERA (160 ERA+) and 1.95 WHIP in 30.1 innings, striking out 39 and walking just 5. He notched his first major-league save in the Royals' regular season-ending victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Bubic will be back next season, but unlike what happened earlier this year, he should take on more — not less — responsibility. Lucas Erceg is Quatraro's presumptive closer, but unless the Royals grab a more veteran hurler like Kenley Jansen off the winter market, Bubic should get a shot at setting Erceg up.

Kansas City should also expand Daniel Lynch IV's role

Bubic wasn't the only Royal who moved to the bullpen this season. Although three of Lynch's first five appearances in 2024 were starts before the club optioned him to Triple-A Omaha in June, none were after he returned in August.

And that turned out well. The lefty didn't give up even a single run and went 2-0 with a save in the 43.1innings he worked following his stint with the Storm Chasers, and finished the season with a career-best 3.32 ERA. Together with the fact Quatraro worked him primarily in late-inning situations when he returned to Kansas City, those numbers cry out for Lynch to get more time out of the pen when games are on the line in 2025.

The KC Royals should move Hunter Renfroe to a reserve role

Kansas City hoped for much more than it ultimately received when the team signed Renfroe to a deal that included a 2025 player option last winter. Brought to the Royals to strengthen a weak offense that had much to do with a 106-loss campaign in 2023, Renfroe hit fewer home runs (15) this season than he had in all but the pandemic-truncated 2020 season and the 11 games he played in 2016. The disappointment of his 120-game .229/.297/.392 line speaks for itself.

Granted, injuries forced Renfroe out of action twice, but the fact he underperformed remains. And because the 32-year-old reportedly exercised his $7.5 million player option late last week — and barring a trade — he'll be back next season.

But his place should be on the bench, not in the starting lineup. The free agent market is replete with outfielders who could jump into Renfroe's right field spot — Randal Grichuk, anyone? — and presumably give the Royals more than Renfroe did this season. Should Opening Day arrive with Renfroe still on the roster (it probably will), his job should be as a bat off the bench.

