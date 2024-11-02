The Kansas City Royals had an incredible comeback season in 2024, but it opened with a disappointing home loss to the Minnesota Twins. In that game, the team's outfielders — MJ Melendez in left, Kyle Isbel in center, and Hunter Renfroe in right — went an unproductive 2-10.

It was, unfortunately, a harbinger of things to come. Melendez clubbed 17 homers but hit only .206. Isbel's average dropped from .249 in 2023 to .229 this season. Renfroe matched Isbel's average and, hampered by a couple of injuries, failed to reach the 20-homer mark for only the third time in his nine-season big league career (he missed only during his 11-game first campaign and in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season).

That trio's performance is one reason the Royals need to improve their offense this winter. Plenty of outfield bats pepper FanGraphs' current free agent list, and another one who'll soon join it could help Kansas City's attack — the Arizona Diamondbacks' Randal Grichuk reportedly rejected his half of a mutual option for 2025 on Thursday.

With a desperate need for offensive power in the outfield, Grichuk is a player Royals general manager J.J. Picollo should soon consider pursuing.

Randal Grichuk could add a much-needed good bat to the KC Royals

Grichuk's potential value to Kansas City's weak-hitting outfield is clear. He slashed an impressive .291/.348/.528 with a 139 wRC+ in 2024, and although his 12 home runs were five fewer than Melendez's 17 and three fewer than Renfroe's 15, he has averaged almost 19 per year since his debut, and has clubbed at least 20 in five of his 11 seasons.

Grichuk's versatility should also draw the Royals' attention. He's unlikely to be a Gold Glove candidate, but still boasts meaningful and serviceable playing time at all three outfield positions. Grichuk also owns a career .280 average and 12 home runs in 89 games as a designated hitter.

Plus, he should be affordable. The Diamondbacks paid Grichuk a $2 million salary this season, and if he and the team had mutually agreed to exercise his option, he would have made $6 million in 2025.

If the Royals are interested in Grichuk, they can have limited discussions with him but can't sign him until the five-day period following the conclusion of the World Series ends.

