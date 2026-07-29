Uncomfortable Masyn Winn quote could kill Royals-Cardinals trade dream

The Kansas City Royals may be reluctant to trade Michael Wacha at the upcoming trade deadline, but that hasn't stopped insiders and baseball writers from speculating potential moves for the 2026 All-Star. One of the most recent ones came from Jim Bowden of The Athletic, who pitched Wacha as a "perfect trade target" for the St. Louis Cardinals.

In theory, this move sounded like one that could make a lot of sense. The Cardinals are seemingly in the hunt for an NL Wild Card berth and could use a seasoned veteran like Wacha to balance their staff lead Andre Pallante, Michael McGreevy and Kyle Leahy. On top of that, reunion stories are always great for the baseball world, so even if it meant trading to their in-state rival, even Royals fans won't have much of a problem (to a degree) seeing Wacha go back to the team that drafted him - for the right price of course. After all, it's not as if it would effect them all that much competitively as members of different leagues, apart from the yearly home-and-home series they play every year.

However, the Cardinals are trending in the wrong direction ahead of Monday. Entering Wednesday's action they are 2-8 in their last 10 games and sit below .500 for the first time this season. And after St. Louis shortstop Masyn Winn had some bold words about the Cardinals management's approach leading up to the deadline, a Royals-Cardinals deal could be dead in the water.

"We could win every game for the rest of the year, and [Chaim Bloom] would still trade guys," Winn told Cardinals beat writer Jeff Jones on Tuesday.

"We could win every game for the rest of the year, and [Chaim Bloom] would still trade guys."



Masyn Winn is expecting the Cardinals to sell. His fellow young veteran leaders are somewhat more circumspect. They all agree they share responsibility in how the post-deadline looks: — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 28, 2026

All signs pointed to J.J. Picollo and Co. holding onto Wacha through the trade deadline. However, with one team seemingly on the fence perhaps choosing a deadline direction, a diminishing list of suitors won't make it any more likely that the Royals deal Wacha.

Royals shouldn't let Cardinals' selling approach deter them from trading Michael Wacha

The Cardinals were just one team that could be a fit for Wacha ahead of the trade deadline, but in reality there are several top contenders that could have interest in a seasoned All-Star like Wacha.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, he feels the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers are "desperate" to make a move for starting pitching. Despite being on the wrong side of 35, an arm like Wacha with an effective arsenal like his that looks well on his way to producing his fifth straight sub-4.00 ERA season and leads the American League in quality starts would certainly carry a fair bit of value.

The Royals don't boast many valuable major league trade chips beyond the duo of Wacha and Lugo who they seem so reluctant to move off of. This only makes it seem all the more logical they move an arm like Wacha while his stock is at his highest it's been in almost a decade and they can get a maximum return to really change this team on paper, who's now failed to capitalize on the success they had in 2024 for two-straight seasons.

Whether logic prevails over stubbornness remains to be seen, but the suitors for Wacha are definitely there.