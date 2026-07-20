Royals would be foolish to keep Michael Wacha if former exec's mock trade with Cubs is offered

The Kansas City Royals' season has gone south in 2026, meaning that a seller's role ahead of the trade deadline in two weeks is all but a certainty. With Anne Rogers of MLB.com reporting last week that the Royals have their sights set on competing in 2027 and "would like to acquire talent that’s ready or near-ready for the major leagues", it's becoming clear that fire sale is unlikely.

However, perhaps the Royals may be even more conservative sellers than that, with reports coming out earlier this month that they may be reluctant to deal veteran starters Michael Wacha or Seth Lugo. It will apparently take a "massive" return for the Royals to entertain an offer for them, but perhaps The Athletic's Jim Bowden may've just provided that blueprint to a deal J.J. Picollo an Co. would be too intrigued by to pass up for the 2026 All-Star in Wacha.

In his latest batch of mock trades ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline, Bowden included one between the Royals and the Chicago Cubs. In it, he sent Wacha to the Cubs in exchange for two major league capable names struggling to carve out regular roles with Chicago in utility man Matt Shaw and former top-end outfield prospect Kevin Alcántara.

Bowden's not the first to make the connection between Matt Shaw and the Royals, as ESPN's Jeff Passan listed Kansas City as good fit for the former first-rounder back in June. For a team that values versatility, has had consistent needs at both second base and in the outfield in recent years and has dealt with plenty of injuries, it would be easy for someone like Shaw to get that consistent game time with the Royals. The five remaining years of control is also a major plus.

After a lackluster 93 wRC+ showing in his rookie year, Shaw has looked more comfortable at the plate in 2026 in a lesser role. Through 56 games, the 24-year-old is hitting .246 with a respectable .737 OPS, 20 RBI, a sub-20% K-rate and 105 wRC+. Right off the hop, he projects as more promising option at second to Michael Massey, a potential left-field threat to Isaac Collins and at the very least is a major upgrade to depth pieces like Tyler Tolbert or Josh Rojas.

Then there's Alcántara, who's just a season removed from being a Top 10 prospect in the Cubs' system. As Bowden pointed out, the 24-year-old is looking strong in Triple-A again - which has been a need for the Royals in and of itself this season - with 17 homers, 52 RBI, a .936 OPS and 131 wRC+ in 55 games in Iowa.

The problem for him has been in the majors, as he's never managed to hit well enough to crack Craig Counsell's lineup. In parts of three seasons, Alcántara has just 31 MLB games and 41 plate appearances to his name where he's posted just a combined 43 wRC+. That being said, the tools look real and it seems like he just needs a chance to shine. With a contending Cubs team, that seems like tall order.

The Royals have looked willing to give guys the benefit of the doubt, with Isaac Collins, Lane Thomas and Michael Massey being prime examples of this. Alcántara's proving he needs some runway to thrive, so perhaps Kansas City is the perfect place for him to get that change of scenery to unlock his promising potential.

Royals may not get better time than 2026 trade deadline to cash in on Michael Wacha

There's no denying Wacha's a valuable member of this depleted Royals rotation. Since arriving with Kansas City back in 2024, the 35-year-old righty has been a bill of consistency, turning in ERA performances well below 4.00 every year, continuing his streak he started two seasons prior in 2022 with the Boston Red Sox. Having him in their 2027 rotation undoubtedly has notable upside.

That being said, there's plenty of reason to believe his trade value has never been higher in the past decade. Wacha cracked his first All-Star roster in 11 years this season and is pitching to the respectable tune of a 3.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and .241 BAA with the second-most quality starts in the American League with 12.

He's not going to get any younger and is only guaranteed under contract through 2027 with a club option in 2028. If the Royals truly want to get better in the next few seasons while Bobby Witt Jr. is guaranteed under contract through 2030, a starting arm with a mid-3.00s ERA that's on the wrong side of 35 doesn't seem like the type of game-changer that will lead them there. Now seems as good a time as ever to cash in on their investment - especially if they get a deal like this one.