Tracking all KC Royals arbitration settlements following deadline

The MLB offseason marches on, with Thursday’s arbitration deadline marking the next major milestone on the calendar. Clubs and their arbitration-eligible players had until the afternoon to agree on salaries for the 2025 season or risk heading to arbitration hearings in February. Fortunately for the Kansas City Royals, they avoided those proceedings by settling with all their arbitration-eligible players ahead of the deadline.

The Royals announced one-year deals with pitchers Kris Bubic, Carlos Hernández, John Schreiber, and Hunter Harvey, as well as outfielders Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez. Pitcher Kyle Wright had already agreed to his one-year contract earlier in the offseason.

KC Royals settle with their remaining arbitration-eligible players

Player 2025 Salary Previously Projected Salary Kris Bubic $3,000,000 $2,800,000

Carlos Hernández $1,160,000 $1,200,000

John Schreiber $2,300,000 $2,000,000

Hunter Harvey $3,700,000 $3,900,000

Kyle Isbel $1,750,000 $1,700,000

MJ Melendez $2,650,000 $2,500,000



Bubic, now in his second year of arbitration eligibility, made a successful return from Tommy John surgery in 2024. He primarily pitched out of the bullpen, where he excelled with a 2.67 ERA over 30 1/3 innings, including a scoreless streak from September 3-29. His arsenal seemed particularly sharp in shorter appearances, but fans are hoping he can carry that momentum into the rotation competition for 2025.

Hernández rebounded from a tough 2023 season to post a solid 3.30 ERA in 30 innings across 27 appearances in 2024. The Venezuelan, also in his second arbitration year, split his time across four stints with the big-league club. Career-bests in opponent batting average and an impressive 1.71 road ERA provide optimism as he looks to solidify his role in the Royals’ bullpen.

Acquired from the Boston Red Sox, Schreiber’s Royals debut was a rollercoaster. After posting an 8.79 ERA between May 26 and July 28, he closed the season strong with a 2.25 ERA over his final 18 games. As he enters his second arbitration year, Schreiber will likely serve as a matchup specialist against right-handed batters in 2025.

Harvey joined the Royals midseason but struggled before a back injury ended his year on August 4. In just 5 2/3 innings with Kansas City, he allowed four runs and issued four walks, a stark contrast to his 28 holds with the Washington Nationals earlier in the season. As one of the Royals’ most expensive relievers, Harvey’s ability to bounce back in 2025 will be crucial for his future with the team.

Isbel, entering his first arbitration year, played a career-high 136 games in 2024, posting a .229/.287/.367 slash line. While his bat remained lackluster, he showcased his speed with the third-most triples in the AL and a career-high eight home runs. Isbel’s primary value remains his defense, where his 32 Outs Above Average since 2022 rank third among MLB outfielders. His elite Outfield Jump also ranked fourth in the AL last season.

Melendez struggled offensively in 2024, posting career-lows in OPS (.673) and batting average (.206) while recording a -0.3 WAR. His defensive inconsistencies in left field didn’t help his case, but his power potential remains evident. With a 50.6% extra-base hit rate trailing only Aaron Judge and Anthony Santander among all MLB batters, Melendez has something to prove in 2025 — to both his critics and the league.