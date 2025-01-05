KC Royals are lagging behind AL contenders for free agent power bat

The Kansas City Royals' need for an outfielder was a talking point before the offseason even began, but the club is still yet to do anything to address it. This time last month, there was hope that the team's unlikely postseason appearance would push Kansas City to spend even more aggressively this winter, but that hasn't materialized. The clock is ticking on an impactful addition, and it seems outfielder Anthony Santander will not be the answer Royals fans hoped for.

The KC Royals are losing the Anthony Santander sweepstakes

The former Baltimore Orioles slugger’s market is beginning to take shape, with the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, and Toronto Blue Jays emerging as serious contenders. Reports suggest the Blue Jays have already submitted a formal offer to Santander, while Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press lists them and the Angels as “frontrunners” for his services. While both clubs could use a splashy signing, none have as glaring a need for a bat like Santander’s as Kansas City.

Santander’s profile — a powerful bat, switch-hitting versatility, and accolades like his recent All-Star and Silver Slugger honors — makes him the most attractive outfielder left on the market. His career-best 44 home runs in 2024 would inject much-needed power into a Royals lineup that ranked near the bottom of MLB in slugging percentage. Additionally, his ability to handle both left- and right-handed pitching would provide much-needed balance to the middle of Kansas City’s order. For a team seeking to stabilize its lineup and add veteran leadership to its younger core, Santander seems like an ideal fit. Yet, Kansas City’s hesitation in free agency has allowed other AL contenders to strengthen their standing while the Royals continue to fall behind.

Meanwhile, the Tigers — one of Kansas City’s division rivals — have positioned themselves as aggressive players in free agency. The Royals’ lack of action risks not only losing ground in the AL Central but also falling further behind in the wider American League landscape. With top outfielders like Juan Soto and Teoscar Hernández already off the board, the pool of available impactful options is rapidly shrinking. If the Royals can’t land a player like Santander, they may be forced to settle for a less significant addition or gamble on internal development — a strategy that yielded disappointing results in 2023.

If Kansas City wants to remain competitive in the AL Central and build on their 2024 success, they need to act swiftly. Whether it’s pursuing the next best free agent or exploring trade options, the Royals must take decisive action before the offseason window closes. Otherwise, they risk squandering the progress they’ve made and alienating a fanbase eager for more postseason moments. For the Royals, the time to make a move is now.