Big questions (with key answers) for every KC Royals position heading into 2025

Shortstop: Will Bobby Witt Jr. have another great season?

It's almost impossible to see Witt doing anything else. He's just that good, and the numbers prove it — missing only one game last season, Witt's .332 average and 211 hits led the majors, he hit 32 homers and drove in 109 runs, stroked 45 doubles and 11 triples, and stole 31 bases. His remarkable 10.4 fWAR speaks for itself, and he won a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger.

Can he do better? No doubt, but a season like 2024 will be just fine.

Third base: Is the hot corner Maikel Garcia's position to lose?

It certainly looks that way. Despite fan grumbling about Garcia's hitting, Picollo hasn't signed or traded for a replacement, and the club dealt Cayden Wallace — its best third base prospect — to Washington for Hunter Harvey last July.

That leaves Garcia, and apparently no one else, at third, which will be adequate if he recaptures the offensive form that produced a .272 average two seasons ago. And the Royals will likely tolerate his glaring lack of power (11 homers in 289 games) if he plays the kind of superb defense he displayed two seasons ago.

But Garcia's hold on third isn't as strong as it used to be. A bad start at the plate or in the field could force the Royals to seek other options.

Left field: How long will KC's commitment to MJ Melendez last?

Perhaps not much longer. Melendez, a converted catcher, is still struggling at the plate and fighting to find his way in the outfield after spending most of his still-short three season major league career in left.

Melendez's power is adequate — he's averaging 17 home runs a season and is capable of more — but last season's .206 average was his worst, and he's slashing only .206/.273/.400. He has yet to post a wRC+ of at least 100, his career fWAR is -0.8, and his defense, although somewhat improved, is far from what it needs to be.

Signs point, then, to Melendez occupying the hottest seat in Quatraro's pre-spring training lineup. The club clearly wants him to succeed and is trying everything to make that happen, but time may be running out.