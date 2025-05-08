Top writer sheds light on latest setback to the return of a key KC Royals reliever

While the KC Royals are on an epic hot streak, there have been a few things here and there that kept 2025 from being a true storybook season. Among those is that Kansas City continues to be without one of its best relievers in Hunter Harvey .

There was a time when it seemed like Harvey was on his way back to Kansas City after landing on the IL on April 8. However, there haven’t been all that many updates since it was thought he was ready to come off the injured list. Finally, earlier this week, an update did come that explained why it’s taking longer than expected for Harvey to come back to Kauffman.

Hunter Harvey return delayed as Royals ease him back slowly

Anne Rogers of MLB.com reported that Harvey “ felt some soreness ” after his latest bullpen session. Manager Matt Quartaro said that while the team is slowing things down in his recovery, it’s not the kind of thing that should make people too worried.

#Royals manager Matt Quatraro said that Hunter Harvey felt some soreness after playing catch yesterday following his live BP. So they're slowing him down a bit, have him throw a bullpen soon before taking the next step: "Nothing alarming, just the first time he's ramping up." — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) May 7, 2025

What it does mean is that Harvey won’t be back with the big club for a while yet. And that is of course a problem considering that he’s been one of the best relievers on the team this season.

On the flipside, the KC Royals have been the hottest team in baseball over the last few weeks and they’ve done that despite Harvey being absent . That success allows Kansas City to take it slow and be careful and not really worry.

For now, the club is expected to have Harvey go back to regular bullpen sessions. Then, once he's able to pitch without triggering any soreness, he'll likely resume work against live hitters. Because this all comes down to a shoulder issue, there’s obvious worries that it could turn into something else.

For now though, the KC Royals are hoping that Hunter Harvey, who was quite good (0.19 WHIP, 0 earned runs, and 7 Ks in 5.1 innings) in the small portion of the 2025 he’s pitched, will be able to be back within the next few weeks.