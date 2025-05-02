KC Royals who deserve All-Star Game consideration if they stay on track

The cream of the American League and National League crops don't gather for the 2025 All-Star Game until mid-July. But because baseball is a game tailor-made for predictions and guesses, All-Star Game prognosticating will soon begin, and with it, heavy speculation about which Kansas City Royals may make the AL roster.

For Royals fans, who'll have their annual say in who among their favorites will play in the Midsummer Classic on July 15 at Atlanta's Truist Park, much depends on which Royals the team nominates for the fan ballot. Like last year (but presumably with new deadlines), and per baseball's Basic Agreement — the collective bargaining agreement between players and clubs — the public gets to vote on the starting position players (including DH) for each league, but pitchers and the balances of the rosters are determined via separate processes involving players and the Commissioner's Office.

Voting for every Royal nominee will, as always, irresistibly tempt many KC fans. But aside from the natural favoritism the system breeds, which current Royals deserve, on merit, consideration if their decent early-season performances continue?

KC Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. deserves another All-Star berth

Enough said? Probably. Witt, who made the American League team for the first time last season, is the best all-around AL shortstop. His two-run homer and three-RBI day overall on Thursday gave him a .322/.400/.496 line and extended his majors-leading hitting streak to 22 games. He'll be elected by a landslide.

Royals reliever Carlos Estévez should be in the All-Star hunt

Kansas City signed Estévez to a two-year deal (with a club option for a third) in January to bolster its increasingly good, but still inconsistent, bullpen, and he's delivering the goods the club hoped he would. He deserves the closer's role from which he's displaced Lucas Erceg — through Wednesday, Estévez's nine saves trailed American League leader Andrés Muñoz of Seattle by two and the Athletics' Mason Miller by one.

Estévez also boasts a fine 2.40 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, and a .154 BAA. Count him among the serious candidates for a spot on AL manager (and Yankees skipper) Aaron Boone's staff.

KC reliever Lucas Erceg should be in the AL All-Star race

Just because Erceg is no longer manager Matt Quatraro's primary closer doesn't mean he shouldn't be considered for his first All-Star Game. After winning KC's closer's job during last season's successful stretch run for the playoffs, but being replaced by Estévez this year, Erceg is still shutting opponents down.

An effective righty the Royals snagged from the Athletics at last season's trade deadline, Erceg has surrendered only one run, six hits, and a walk, and struck out eight in the 12.1 innings he's worked this year. He picked up his first save of the season in closing out Seth Lugo's unique Friday night victory over Houston, and has since picked up two more during their sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays.

And with no reason to believe he won't measure up to what he did after arriving in Kansas City last season — he posted a 2.88 ERA and struck out 31 over 25 innings (and saved 11 games) — don't be surprised if he receives strong consideration for the AL squad.

How about Daniel Lynch IV for the All-Star Game?

It's possible. After boosting his career with an excellent 2-0, 3.30 ERA, 0.992 WHIP, 16-game performance primarily out of Quatraro's 2024 bullpen, Lynch isn't letting anything get in his way this season. Through Thursday's victory, Lynch is 3-0 with a 1.26 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and .184 BAA in 13 appearances.

Two other KC Royals pitchers may warrant All-Star Game consideration

Before his Sunday start against Houston, Kris Bubic was, at 2-1 with a 1.38 ERA, laying good groundwork for All-Star consideration. But the Astros, clearly frustrated by losing the first two games of their three-contest weekend series at Kauffman Stadium, treated Bubic badly, knocking him around for four runs, five hits (including a home run and two doubles), and four walks in five innings. That was more than they needed for the 7-3 win that enabled them to escape Kansas City without being swept.

Bubic's Sunday performance was his worst of the season and marked the first time he's failed to pitch into the sixth inning. One loss, though, won't ruin his All-Star chances.

And then there's Hunter Harvey, who was bouncing back nicely from last season's back injury until a new injury — a right teres major strain — forced him back to the Injured List April 11. When sidelined, Harvey hadn't given up a run or a walk, and only one hit, in six games, and also had seven strikeouts. A small- sample size to be sure, but the performance strongly suggested he was regaining the form that produced a 6-5, 2.70 ERA, 10 save record for the Nationals over the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Harve is progressing. If he returns relatively soon and picks up where he left off, he should merit some All-Star consideration.

Will all these Royals make it to Atlanta for the 2025 All-Star Game? Probably not, but more than one should if they maintain their early-season pace.