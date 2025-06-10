This recent KC Royals call-up is making the most of his big league opportunity

The Kansas City Royals have had a youth resurgence in their clubhouse this season with the helpful additions of players like John Rave, Noah Cameron, and Jac Caglianone. However, of all the recent call-ups, one of them is certainly making the most of his limited time. Former first round pick, Nick Loftin has been on an absolute tear and he's showing zero signs of slowing down.

The Royals have been high on their utility infielder since they picked him with the 32nd overall pick in the 2020 draft. In the Baylor alumni's three college campaigns, he slashed .311/.370/.479 with 14 home runs and 92 RBIs. Loftin displayed impressive contact ability and some sneaky pop as he became a prized candidate on any MLB club that was willing to take a chance on him. The Royals front office is now relishing in their decision as he's starting to take another major step in his young career.

Nick Loftin is making the most of his recent big league opportunity

Nick Loftin made his MLB debut for the Royals in 2023 against the Boston Red Sox. It was one of the more eventful debuts in their franchise's history as the right-handed designated hitter went 2-for-3 with an extra-base hit and an RBI. Loftin notched multiple firsts in one exhibition and the Royals went on to complete a 13-2 rout of the AL East club.

Nick Loftin’s first MLB hit comes with an RBI attached!#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/wc3UjSARy9 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 2, 2023

Regardless, it's still been a difficult road for the 26-year old athlete. He's bounced up and down between the minors and majors, even after producing a .323 AVG with six extra-base hits to close out his short 2023 stint. Loftin had to earn a role once again in 2024, but he was able to accrue a career-high 56 games with the AL Central club.

However, his fortunes turned last season as he dropped his average below .200 in an unfortunate sophomore slump. Kansas City still wanted to find a way to give their hard-working utility man big league playing time, so they recently recalled his services for an offensive boost at the end of May.

The 6'0 slugger added outfield to his repertoire as the Royals have been able to give him more opportunities there. The defensive flexibility will bode well for Loftin, especially with the addition of highly touted prospect, Jac Caglianone now in the outfield mix.

Moreover, Loftin's offense will potentially keep him in the lineup as he returns to his prominent 2023 form. The Corpus Christi native is currently hitting .267 with a career-high .467 slugging percentage in 30 at-bats. Only time will tell if the Swiss Army knife will be a key contributor on a Wild-Card contending Royals team.