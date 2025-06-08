The long-awaited arrival of the Royals 2024 first round pick has come to fruition. We say "long-awaited" due to the immense hype surrounding this powerful prospect, but if we're honest, he actually skipped multiple steps that most up-and-coming players have to partake in. However, after putting together back-to-back 30-plus home run seasons and crushing 17 homers in only 79 minor league contests, the Royals have called up their prized slugger.

Which outfield teammate is on his way out first? And which ones will survive on the roster along with the generational talent, Jac Caglianone?

3 KC Royals players whose roles could be in jeopardy after Jac Caglianone’s call-up

Drew Waters

The Royals outfield is already extremely thin and inexperienced and that is especially true when we consider the 26-year old Drew Waters. The young center fielder has been a must-watch prospect since he reached professional baseball through the Braves organization, but he finally earned his first major league chance in Kansas City.

With just over a full season of games accrued in his MLB career, Waters is certainly at his best, slashing .271/.307/.368 so far this season. It would appear that the Georgia native is safe in a Royals uniform, but he'll have to keep up his pace to compete with the young and hungry Caglianone.

Mark Canha

11-year veteran outfielder Mark Canha is currently employed on the corners in Kansas City. His experience and contact ability have aided him in makin it this far in his MLB career, but those days could be numbered.

Although the former Oakland Athletic is hitting a respectable .263, he has only produced three extra-base hits and zero home runs in 2025. As Caglianone gets comfortable in the big leagues, Canha may be forced to leave the club that gave him this late-career opportunity.

John Rave

Another one of the Royals new outfield call-ups, John Rave, could lose his role for the opposite reason of Canha. The former fifth round pick was called up for his first big league season about six games ago. Rave showed his worth in 2024 when he collected 58 extra-base hits and 60 RBIs for Triple-A Omaha. The 5'11 lefty was on a similar path this season which ultimately forced the Royals hand in adding him to the big league roster.

In his first 17 at-bats, Rave is hitting .200 with three hits and a run. It will likely be a stiff competition for the pair of left-handed hitters, but most fans would agree that Jac Caglianone has the upper hand with his incredible power potential.