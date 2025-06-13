This promising KC Royals prospect’s growing pains continue at Double-A level

There was a time when KC Royals prospect Frank Mozzicato seemed to be on a fast track to Kauffman Stadium. However, his meteoric rise hit a bit of a snag once he got to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He’s now struggling to the point where it’s clear he needs to adjust to keep Kansas City in his sights.

Mozzicato's 2025 campaign started well enough at High-A Quad City, as was looking like one of the best players at that level.

Unfortunately though, we're seeing similar growing pains to what Mozzicato displayed in years past.

Frank Mozzicato’s Double-A stumble shows he must tame his walk rate to stay on the Royals’ radar

In seven starts, the KC Royals prospect posted a 1-0 record and a sparkling 1.24 ERA. He also struck out 37 batters in just 36.1 innings pitched. Promoting him to Double-A was a no-brainer. Unfortunately, things haven’t gone nearly as well.

In four starts so far for Northwest Arkansas, he’s had some serious struggles, posting an 0-1 record and a 6.23 ERA. That’s the bad news. The worst news is that it’s not like he had just one bad outing that tilts those numbers.

In his first start with the Royals’ Double-A squad, he did indeed have a bad go of it, allowing 6 earned runs in just 4.1 innings pitched. And for a while, it looked like he was starting to get better.

In his third start for the Naturals, he threw five shutout innings. However, his most recent trip to the mound saw him take a step backward, allowing four runs in just 3.1 innings. Those runs came, in large part, from two home runs.

It’s worth pointing out that the key to Mozzicato’s struggles is something he could simply overcome at High-A. He’s walking far too many people. In 17 total innings pitched on the Double-A level, he’s walked 12 batters.

If Frank Mozzicato wants to start his trek to the KC Royals again, he will need to find a way to find a bit more control. Or find a way to work around them like he’d previously managed.