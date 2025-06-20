This KC Royals reliever can't catch a break after his latest demotion to Triple-A

For a team that’s had as many injuries and seen its fair share of underperformance, the fact that the Kansas City Royals entered Friday having not made a change to their active roster in over eight days was certainly a deviation from the norm.

However, they didn't make it nine, as they’ve once again made a switch up in the bullpen ahead of their weekend series opener in San Diego.

With his rehab assignment set to expire, the Royals announced on Friday morning that they'd reinstated left-handed reliever Sam Long from the injured list to take the place of the solid-performing Jonathan Bowlan in the ‘pen.

KC Royals once again send Jonathan Bowlan back to Triple-A Omaha

It's been quite the game of leapfrog for Bowlan this season, as the trip from Kansas City to Omaha has become all too familiar for the righty. Friday marks the third time he's found himself on his way back to Werner Park.

And for the most part it hasn't necessarily been based on performance, as Bowlan is having himself quite the solid campaign with the Royals this season.

After being promoted as the 27th man for an April doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies, he'd find himself sticking around for a few games after the fact before being optioned on April 30 - despite throwing two perfect innings against the Houston Astros just days prior in his only appearance.

After a few weeks in Triple-A, Kansas City would call on him once again, adding him back to the 26-man roster on May 18. Apart from one blow up outing on June 6 against the White Sox - where he surrendered three earned runs and five total runs on two hits and four walks in 1.1 innings – Bowlan never allowed more than one earned run and two hits in any of his prior outings. In fact, he sported a shimmering 1.86 ERA before that fateful day in Chicago. But that one outing was enough for the Royals to option him back to Omaha.

He wouldn't remain down there long, as amidst a June 11 roster shuffle that saw Lucas Erceg return, Cole Ragans hit the shelf again and Trevor Richards receive his walking papers, Bowlan flew somewhat in under the radar to make his return just four days after his official demotion.

And since then he's made three appearances and has been nothing short of extremely useful, throwing four innings of shut out ball with just one hit and one walk surrendered. In the process, he took his 4.09 ERA down by over a run to and even 3.00, and his 1.36 WHIP down to a more than serviceable 1.13 clip.

In other words, Bowlan has looked every bit the part of a reliable middle-inning MLB reliever this season, but somehow consistently draws the short straw to find his way back to the minor leagues.

If it weren't for the fact Friday marked a month since Long's rehab assignment began (May 20) and that he has no remaining minor league options, this move would be a puzzling one. This is because Long didn't make the best impression on the Royals in 2025 before hitting the IL early in the season.

In seven innings across seven appearances, the southpaw threw to an astronomically high 12.86 ERA, 7.20 FIP, 2.43 WHIP and .375 BAA before hitting the 15-day IL with left elbow inflammation on April 13.

Then over a month later, he began a rehab assignment which took him briefly to the Arizona Complex League, but for the most part he was pitching in Triple-A Omaha.

After failing to come out unscathed in his only appearance in rookie ball, Long didn't exactly set the world on fire in his 11 Triple-A outings, throwing to a 10.00 ERA, 7.34 FIP, 2.44 WHIP and .300 BAA.

That being said it was a very poor first half that made these numbers look as high as they are, as over his past five outings with the Storm Chasers he's managed to surrender no earned runs off just two hits and three walks, lowering his ERA from 19.29 to that even 10.00 mark.

This paired with the fact his rehab assignment was up as well as the immense potential he showed in his Royals debut season in 2024 made a return to the majors likely for Long.

The fact that Bowlan once again finds himself on the chopping block is frustrating - especially after doing everything asked of him and more. But with how strong this 'pen has performed, he unfortunately is still the odd man out.