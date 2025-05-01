The future looks bright as KC Royals Top 5 prospect Noah Cameron dazzles in MLB debut

When news broke that Kansas City Royals ace Cole Ragans would miss his turn through the rotation on Wednesday, as he continued his recovery from a groin injury, it certainly wasn't news that Royals fans wanted to hear.

The positive spin that could be had in this situation though, was that the Royals faithful would at least get to see their first major league glimpse of top five prospect Noah Cameron.

And while Wednesday's 3-0 victory provided many things to celebrate - from Bobby Witt Jr. extending his hit-streak to 21 games and recording his 1,000th career total base in the process; to Vinnie Pasquantino homering; to the Royals lineup looking as compete as it has in some time with seven of the Royals starting nine recording a hit- it was Cameron that stole the show.

KC Royals top prospect Noah Cameron dazzles in his MLB debut

Cameron entered this game after a solid low-3.00 ERA start to the 2025 season in Triple-A, and an equally impressive season across the upper minors in 2024.

And he came out with a bang at Steinbrenner Field on Wednesday evening, retiring his first three major league batters in order. This would only be a sign of what was yet to come, as he'd continue to leave Rays hitters largely without answers throughout his entire outing.

Cameron would end up carrying a no-hitter through his first six major league innings, and even recorded an out when he came back out in the seventh before a Curtis Mead single ended his night. His final stat line; 6 1/3 IP, 1 H, 5 BB, 3 K.

How about that for a first impression?



Noah Cameron took a no-hitter into the 7th inning of his Major League debut 👏 pic.twitter.com/MTgoKAA17i — MLB (@MLB) May 1, 2025

Now, five walks may be a high number to issue and just three punch outs isn't a great representation of the 10.88 K/9 he posted in his five starts in Omaha this year, but they definitely don't tell the whole story, as Cameron showed poise beyond his means in his near no hitter as he worked out of plenty of jams.

In the bottom of the second inning he avoided any damage, after serving up two walks, by inducing an inning-ending double play. Then, in the bottom of the fifth after a Cavan Biggio error, he didn't let that rattle him as he'd promptly retire the next two hitters before walking José Caballero, but then retired Taylor Walls on a lineout to end the frame.

While he did get help from both some exceptional defense and the offense giving him a lead to work with before he even stepped foot on the mound, no situation appeared too big for the 25-year-old southpaw.

When Cameron will pitch again remains to be seen, as given the fact he filled in for Ragans but the Royals' ace wasn't placed on the IL as the corresponding move to Cameron's call-up, indicates that this very well may have been just a spot start for him.

Regardless though, Royals fans have to be ecstatic with how their blue-chip prospect looked in his first taste of baseball in the big leagues, as the future looks very bright.