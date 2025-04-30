KC Royals make a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday night's game in Tampa

This week was thought to be a big week for roster transactions for the Kansas City Royals, and said transactions have started to take place after the team announced a few moves on Wednesday.

Ahead of the second game of a three game midweek set with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Royals will welcome back Tyler Tolbert to the lineup, as well as introduce Noah Cameron to the big leagues for the first time in his career.

KC Royals make a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday game

Noah Cameron's move was expected after Anne Rogers of MLB.com reported on Tuesday that he was set to fill in for the injured Cole Ragans, amidst an impressive 3.22 ERA start to his 2025 season in Omaha.

The question was, who would Cameron be taking the roster spot of, as Ragans would not be hitting the IL? The answer is Jonathan Bowlan.

It's not a real shock that Bowlan was the odd man out here, considering he was initially brought up as the 27th man for last week's doubleheader against the Rockies. This seems like more of an "easy fix" as opposed to a merit-based solution, as Bowlan looked strong in his only outing since being promoted, going two scoreless and hitless innings against the Astros on Sunday.

There are other Royals relievers that could've warranted a move off this active roster more than Bowlan, however for a Cameron spot start, moving the pitcher with limited MLB experience with options remining makes the most sense in this case.

The second move Kansas City made, was reinstating utility man and speed aficionado Tyler Tolbert, after he was placed on the bereavement list on Sunday.

While Tolbert is still searching for his first hit as major leaguer, it will be his speed that the Royals will welcome back the most, having stolen six bags through his first 13 games.

The move was reminiscent of the transaction that was completed when Tolbert was made inactive this weekend, as Nick Loftin will once again be the corresponding move, heading back down to Triple-A Omaha.

Loftin didn't make an appearance for the Royals after being called up, as the utility man will look to build on his .307 AVG and .939 OPS start with the Strom Chasers this season in anticipation of getting another shot with the Royals in 2025.

What remains to be seen in both of these moves is how long Cameron and Tolbert will remain on the active roster.

With Ragans not being placed on the IL and Anne Rogers also reporting that he's "getting better everyday" makes Cameron's call up appear more and more like a straight spot start.

And in Tolbert's case, he was initially called up after fellow speedster Dairon Blanco was placed on the IL with an Achilles injury on March 31, but as Blanco continues his rehab assignment in Triple-A, he's likely set to return to the roster soon.

That's for another day though, as all Cameron and Tolbert have to worry about now is Wednesday's matchup with the Rays, as first pitch as Steinbrenner Field is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT.