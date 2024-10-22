KC Royals' comeback season will be one-and-done without offensive overhaul

The Kansas City Royals' transformation from a 106-loss doormat to a playoff contender is baseball's most compelling turnaround story of 2024. But without aggressive offensive upgrades this winter, their breakthrough risks becoming a one-year wonder rather than the foundation of sustained excellence.

KC Royals' ALDS run shows promise, but lineup needs power boost

A hard-fought 3-1 American League Division Series loss to the eventual AL champion New York Yankees validated Kansas City's emergence as a legitimate contender. The series showed the Royals could compete with baseball's elite, but it also exposed a troubling trend that plagued their final push.

The lineup's glaring offensive deficiencies had been an ongoing issue for months prior to the Royals' playoff campaign, but they became impossible to ignore after first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino's broken thumb on August 29 left the roster desperately thin. His absence created a void in the heart of the order that even his October return couldn't fill, as he managed just a .130 average across six postseason games.

The late-season offensive collapse — dead last in MLB with a .577 OPS in September — was a stark warning about the dangers of relying too heavily on a handful of stars. While shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. posted MVP-caliber numbers during the regular season (.332, 32 HR, 31 SB, .977 OPS) and catcher Salvador Pérez earned his ninth All-Star selection behind 27 home runs, the team's collective .248/.306/.403 slash line ranked just 14th in baseball.

Going into 2025, general manager J.J. Picollo acknowledges the stakes.

"There's going to be a little bit more of a target on our backs," he told Anne Rogers of MLB.com at the Royals' end-of-season press conference. "We're not going to sneak up on anybody next year."

The KC Royals have work to do this offseason

The front office needs both a leadoff catalyst and middle-order power bat, with third base and outfield as prime upgrade targets. Free agent third baseman Alex Bregman could provide above-average defense and lineup protection, though at significant cost. Outfielders Tyler O'Neill, Jurickson Profar and José Iglesias represent more affordable options.

With goals in mind, Royals manager Matt Quatraro sees the path forward.

"We went from an area where there were a lot of things we needed to improve on, and now it's marginal improvements and continuing to play at a high level consistently," he said.

While last offseason's $110 million spending spree showed ownership's commitment to the team's growth, a similar investment focused on offensive firepower isn't just crucial — it's imperative for sustained success.

In 2024, the Royals proved they could compete with baseball's best, transforming from league laughingstock to legitimate threat in just one season. But relying on another transcendent season from Witt won't be enough, nor is it fair to expect their young superstar to shoulder such a heavy burden. Even with Pérez's veteran presence and Pasquantino's expected return to form, Kansas City's lineup needs reinforcement at multiple positions.

Kansas City risks watching its breakthrough fade into yet another rebuilding cycle without surrounding its young core with proven run producers, whether through splashy free-agent signings or savvy trades. The blueprint for success is clear, the financial flexibility exists, and the foundation is solid. Now it's time for the front office to capitalize on this momentum, or 2024's magical run might be remembered as a fleeting glimpse of what could have been.