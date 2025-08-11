Sizzling hot Royals top prospect continues to make strong case for MLB promotion

Don't look now, but one of the Kansas City Royals' top catching prospects isn't slowing down. After a bit of a weird start after he was first promoted to the Omaha Storm Chasers, Carter Jensen has caught fire.

Not only has he acclimated so well to the Triple-A ranks, but he's proving that he needs to finish 2025 in Kauffman Stadium with the big league squad, even if that is a rather meteoric rise through the Royals' system.

Jensen's overall numbers are good if not eye-popping as he's currently slashing .254/.361/.579 with a 139 wRC+, but even a closer look at those numbers shows someone who has shown a great eye at the plate and an unremitting power bat.

The numbers that include nine home runs and 26 RBI are even better when considering Jensen started his stay in Triple-A just 1-for-22. Once he figured out pitchers at his current level, he's slashed .304/.423/.674 with a very impressive 179 wRC+ since July 1.

Kansas City Royals catcher outlook: how Carter Jensen’s plate discipline and power fit 2025 plans

You read that right, the prized Kansas City Royals' catching prospect is getting on base more than 40% of the time over the last month and a half. He came close to that number at Double-A as well. In short, he has been scary when he swings the bat, but more importantly, he's making excellent decisions on when to swing.

His on-base percentage is the biggest reason why it isn't impossible that he could eventually get the call-up this season. Similar to the situation his former minor league teammate in Jac Caglianone faced earlier this season, there also doesn't seem to be much more he needs to prove in the minor leagues at this point after showing out against the best of his peers earlier this summer as well.

There is no rush to get Carter Jensen up to the bigs at this point. However, if he keeps doing what he's been doing for the rest of August, he could be a member of the Kansas City Royals before the summer is out.