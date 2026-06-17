ESPN suggests bold Royals trade idea they should pounce on if they want to compete in 2027

The Kansas City Royals may be falling out of the postseason mix but that doesn't mean that need to sit idle ahead of the upcoming Aug. 3 trade deadline. In fact, they're in a particularly unique situation this summer. While selling might be the best option, rebuilding might not be. Injuries may've take them out of contention this season, however, with Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia still under contract until at least the end of 2030, insiders believe regrouping may be their best option this summer.

If that's the case than perhaps simply looking for prospect hauls may not be the best option, rather controllable names that can help them either immediately or very nearly so might be the best course of action. And perhaps Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN just suggested the perfect trade candidate for Kansas City in Chicago Cubs utility man Matt Shaw.

Of the seven teams they listed as trade fits for Shaw, the Royals were amongst them and it's easy to see why. They say that due to the fact opportunities have dwindled for him in the infield in Chicago because of Alex Bregman, Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner, the Cubs could look to cash in on Shaw since he's not under long-term contract like other three are.

"Multiple teams believe that if given a full-time role...Shaw would blossom into what was expected as a top prospect a year ago," Passan and McDaniel wrote.

Now, Passan and McDaniel did allude to the fact that his near-average numbers haven't exactly been representative of the talent many thought he could be when he arrived last season. In 2025 as their primary third baseman before Bregman's arrival, Shaw was just a 93 wRC+ hitter with a .226 AVG and .690 OPS. And this season, he's looked better, but it's come in more of a backup utility role. In 116 plate appearances across 47 games, Shaw is slashing .257/.313/.419 with three home runs, 14 RBI and a 105 wRC+.

However, that only makes him more affrodable for a team like the Royals, with a farms system that isn't exactly challenging to be the top in the league. And numbers like Shaw's aren't exactly in "taking a gamble" territory, as they seem representative of a decent role player in need of a change of scenery.

Matt Shaw's profile would be a perfect fit for Royals' flexible system

If the Royals want to compete while names like Witt and Garcia are guaranteed to be under contract, they're going to have to find names with the upside to complement them. Someone like Shaw could fit that bill to a T - especially with five-and-a-half years of control remaining.

While it may look unconventional, there are certainly paths to everyday (or everyday-adjacent) roles with the Royals even if it's not at the same position everyday. Shaw has played first, second and third base this season along with all three outfield spots. While Garcia's presence eliminates third base and perhaps Vinnie Pasquantino and Jac Caglianone have first base covered, second base and the corner outfield have always been long standing areas of need in Kansas City.

Michael Massey may be thriving now, but he's notoriously been a streaky hitter so there's a real possibility he could revert back to his underwhelming ways at any moment and no longer look like a longer term solution at second that he may appear to be at the moment to some.

Then, with Isaac Collins and his 83 wRC+ not nearly being the outfield solution the Royals hoped he'd be so far, and names like Starling Marte and Lane Thomas potentially being trade options at the deadline themselves, there's certainly room to upgrade in the corners.

It may not be the regular position that other teams can offer, but manager Matt Quatraro loves flexibility in his lineup and Shaw's ability to move around the field and his strong offensive ceiling could open up the opportunity for plenty of at-bats in Kansas City.

In terms of a return, the Royals don't have a much of farm system, but perhaps when paired with the right starting pitching options, such as Michael Wacha or Seth Lugo, a deal could be in order. After all, Chicago is in dire need of starting pitching with a staff that ranks 27th in combined ERA.

It may take some creativity, but there's at least areas of interest on both sides that could be satisfied in negotiations - or at the very least bring them to the table.