Royals vs. Tigers Rain Delay, April 16: Updates, Start Time, Full Details

It's becoming commonplace nowadays for the Kansas City Royals to be plagued by the rain, having experienced three delays already in the early stages of the 2026 season. Luckily for them only one resulted in a postponement and subsequent double-header. The back-to-back ones they experienced this weekend versus the White Sox were resolved relatively quickly, thus meaning schedule didn't have to be altered.

Unlucky for them, it's not just their cold bats that are throwing a wrench into their plans on Thursday. They'll encounter their fourth rain delay ahead of their series finale against the Tigers, as per a team announcement from Detroit. Given the rainfall in Detroit this morning and projected adverse weather conditions with higher rain chances throughout the rest of the day, it's not a shock as to why this is the reality Royals fans face once again.

The start of this afternoon’s game has been delayed due to inclement weather in the area. Further updates will be provided when available. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 16, 2026

**Upadate 12:25 p.m. CT** A start time has been announced

For all the optimists out there hoping to get some baseball in this afternoon, it appears the Royals will be able to fit in their series finale against Detroit after all. According to an official announcement from the Tigers, Thursday's first pitch will now occur at 1:15 p.m. CT.

Today’s game is expected to start at approximately 2:15 PM ET. https://t.co/wwCmnK8Qjo — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 16, 2026

When the action does get underway it will be lefty Kris Bubic looking to build off his 11 strikeout masterclass in his last start. On the other end, the Royals will hope to finally give their starting staff some run support and will have the chance to do so against Tigers right-hander Keider Montero.

So when is the Royals' series finale with Tigers going to get started?

It's tough to say when or if a game will get going at Comerica Park today. Again, thunderstorms are in play through noon CT, before a potential break at 1 p.m. just to have the precipitation chances ramp up again the following hour.

To make matters worse, much of Michigan has been on a flood watch this week including Detroit, which FOX 2 Detroit says is still in effect in the city until tonight. Obviously nothing is official yet and hopefully the Royals are able to get a game in today, but it doesn't take rocket science to know that this isn't the greatest weather for a ball game. We'll keep this post updated as more information becomes available.