Royals received perfect pitching effort in desperately needed win over White Sox

After a disappointing three-game stretch where nothing seemed to go right for the Kansas City Royals, donning their brand new City Connect threads in front of a Friday night home crowd, they managed to get back into the win column against their division rivals in the White Sox.

Was it a perfect win? No. The struggling offense only managed to score two runs after plating just three combined in the three games prior. However, what was picture-perfect was the pitching effort they received.

It was Kris Bubic taking the bump for them to start this one and after leaving a bit to be desired after surrendering four earned runs in his last start versus the Brewers on Sunday, he went two more innings this time around and looked like the All-Star that Royals fans know and love from a year ago.

In 7.0 innings of work, Bubic mowed down 11 White Sox hitters, while surredering just a pair of hits and a lone walk.

After his day was done, the ball was handed to set-up man Matt Strahm in the eighth, who rebounded from his slow start with a perfect scoreless effort in the eighth before their new closer Lucas Erceg came in for an identical showing in the ninth to shut the door for his fourth save of the season.

9.0 innings, 11 strikeouts, two hits and one walk. There's simply not much that could top this.

And this is the exact type of pitching effort the Royals need right now. It played into their strength of having one of the league's strongest starting staffs, but also minimized the amount they had to lean on their bullpen, which has been shaky even on the best of days so far.

Handing the ball from your starter to your two closing-caliber arms to shut things down. That's the dream.

Kris Bubic is showing that 2025 wasn't fluke in crucial contract season

What the Royals also recieved from Bubic's masterclass is a bit of reassurance that they might just have a perennial star on their hands after all.

Last season came as shock to many, not that Bubic was a solid arm who'd earned his spot in the staff out camp, but that he could elevate himself into All-Star status in his first season back in the rotation.

After his year ended prematurely, shortly after the Midsummer Classic, many thought whether or not now was the time to cash in on Bubic and trade from their starting surplus during the offseason.

However, the Royals stood pat and kept Bubic and have been rewarded for it early.

Now, it's still to early to draw definitive conclusions, but his efforts so far this season, especially on Friday night, have done enough to allow Royals fans to still dream about options for him.

First and foremost he offers them a high-caliber arm during their competitive season. The Royals need wins and he's proving he's capable of guiding them to them.

But given it's a contract season for him, performances like these go a long way in ensuring they either have an arm worth extending or if they need further reinforcements to their lineup or bullpen, then they have a top-tier trade chip to dangle ahead of this summer's trade deadline.

Starts like these don't just put the Royals in the wins column, they open doors.