Royals vs. Rangers Rain Delay, June 11: Updates, Start Time, Full Details

While the 2026 season has been challenging so far, there are signs that the Kansas City Royals are coming out of it. They have some young guys stepping up lately and they have won six of their last 10 games. It certainly isn't fun residing in the cellar of the AL Central, things have certainly looked worse than they do right now. Unfortunately, we will have to wait a bit to find out if the Royals can win this series against the Rangers due to some rotten weather in the area.

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Royals are sending Michael Wacha to the mound with a bullpen that had to get used pretty heavily after Seth Lugo's unfortunate mishap on Wednesday. Sadly, there is a good bit of rain coming through the midwest at the moment and now we are officially in a rain delay.

The start of today's game vs. the Texas Rangers has been delayed. We will provide an updated start time when it is made available. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 11, 2026

**Update 2:37 p.m. CT** Start time for Royals vs. Rangers series finale announced

At long last it looks as though the Royals will be able to get their Thursday afternoon series finale against the Texas Rangers underway. Kansas City announced that first pitch of this one will get underway at 3:30 p.m. CT. This certainly makes sense given chances of precipitation lowers from 4 p.m onwards.

Today's game has an expected start time of 3:30 p.m. CT. https://t.co/z2XrVaEhih — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 11, 2026

This may've been a lot longer of a delay than some might've thought given the original start time was 1:10 p.m, however, with some wiggle room to give on the Royals end with the Astros coming to town tomorrow night, a nearly two-and-a-half hour delay seems manageable for them.

When the action does get underway, the Royals will of course turn to veteran Michael Wacha to hopefully deliver them their third straight series win, while their lineup will square off against Rangers right-hander Kumar Rocker.

Royals vs. Rangers Rain Delay, 6/11/26: When will the game start?

Both the Royals and Rangers are heavily incentivized to try and get this game in today, as both teams have games to play tomorrow. Thankfully, the original start time gives everyone some wiggle room and the forecast seems to clear out pretty quickly. In short, this shouldn't take long unless the weather gods are particularly unforgiving today.

We will keep this post updated as more information becomes available, including any estimated start times. Relax, get comfortable, and prepare to watch some Royals baseball. Given the current forecast and weather radar, a delay over an hour would be an upset.