2 reasons Royals fans should be excited about Kameron Misner, 1 reason they should be wary

As expected the Kansas City Royals have placed center fielder Kyle Isbel on the 10-day injured list after leaving Tuesday's game early with a left-foot plantar fascia injury. In a corresponding move though, the Royals announced that Kameron Misner would finally get his shot in the big leagues after really putting things together in Triple-A Omaha to start the season.

Fresh off capturing International League Player of the Week honors for his performance in the first week of June, Misner carries plenty of momentum. And last week was just a microcosm of a great overall year. Through 59 games this season with the Storm Chasers, he's sporting a .276/.373/.547 slash line with 13 homers, 51 RBI and a 132 wRC+.

Numbers like this give plenty of reason for Royals fans to be excited about Misner as a major league replacement, but like an call-up from Triple-A, he doesn't come without his flaws. So, let's dive into the things to get excited about when it comes to the 28-year-old outfielder and one thing Royals fans should be wary of.

Kameron Misner can do a bit of everything offensively for the Royals

For someone coming into this Royals squad and likely taking an occasional role in the lineup or a bench role, he suits precisely what Kansas City looks for in these types of players.

He's got plenty of power potential, as his 13 homers place him a tie for 10th in the International League this season, while his .547 SLG is tied for 14th. On top of that, Misner boasts a 95th percentile max exit velocity, an 84th percentile barrel rate and an 88th percentile pull-air rate.

Then, there's the ability to draw walks. While (spoiler alert) I'll talk about his all around plate discipline momentarily, Misner has also drawn walks at strong clip this season. His 13.1% walk rate places him comfortably above average this minor league season.

Lastly, there's that blistering speed. With already 11 stolen bases in the early going and multiple 20+ stolen bases (and even a pair of 30+ stolen base campaigns) in four of his last five minor league seasons, Misner boasts 87th percentile speed in 2026.

Kameron Misner gives them even more flexibility in center field

With 211 innings in center field in Omaha, this has been Misner's most prominent position this season. This makes losing a defensive specialist in center field in Isbel that much easier to palate.

This also means the Royals don't have to rely so heavily on names like Lane Thomas and Tyler Tolbert. Thomas is more of a weakside platoon specialist on his best days and for the season boasts a below-average 92 wRC+ along with a .225 AVG and .662 OPS. Tolbert, who doesn't have a plethora of center field experience is just a .231 hitter with a .564 OPS and 67 wRC+ with the Royals this season. Neither really brings an immense amount of comfort as a more regular everyday option.

On top of this, Misner is also very capable of playing the corner outfield spots too, giving manager Matt Quatraro that much more flexibility with his lineup on a day-to-day basis.

Kameron Misner's strikeout rate is at the very least mildly concerning

With the good there has to be some bad, and while Misner seems like the appropriate call-up to make in this circumstance he comes with one major cause for hesitancy. He strikes out a lot.

Now, strikeouts are a part of the game, but with minor league stats very seldomly translating perfectly to the majors, the fact he's sporting a 30th percentile K-rate of 27% in Triple-A, against better quality pitching in the majors that could be a problem.

Given the fact we've established he provides more than just his bat, the pros outweigh the cons when it comes to Misner's promotion. That being said, this will likely be the one area Royals fans will be watching and potentially biting their nails about when he makes his Kansas City debut.