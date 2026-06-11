Scary Seth Lugo moment emphasizes Royals' ghastly 2026 woes

As relaxing as the America's past time can be, with it can come some terrifying moments where everyone's heart stops momentarily. For the Kansas City Royals, they experienced just that on Wednesday night after All-Star starter Seth Lugo took a near-107 mph Brandon Nimmo comebacker off the head in the top of the fourth inning.

Luckily for the Royals, Lugo immediately shot up to his feet and looked present and alert, and though he was obviously lifted from the game, he walked out under his power. The team also announced that he was undergoing tests but was "doing well" following the incident.

Seth Lugo is doing well after exiting tonight's game and will undergo the appropriate protocol and testing. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 11, 2026

However, regardless of the positive turn that seems to be occurring with Lugo after such a terrifying-looking scene, the fact remains that this is could very well be another injury hurdle the Royals have to deal with. Not only did it take one of their best starters out of a game against a wild card rival prematurely, but depending on the results of the CT scan he took, there's always the possibility that this could have ramifications beyond Wednesday's affair.

Unfortunately for the Royals though, injuries haven't been anything new for them this season. If Lugo does need to spend time on the injured list, he would join the ranks of fellow starters Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic. On top of that, 40-man depth options in Ryan Bergert and Ben Kudrna have also found their way to the IL, in their case their injuries put them out for the season.

Looking beyond the rotation, the bullpen has Carlos Estévez and Nick Mears still on the IL, while Matt Strahm only recently returned. Then there's the lineup, that's already lost the likes of Jonathan India for the season and on the same day as Lugo's incident, sent center fielder Kyle Isbel to the IL with a foot ailment.

Beyond the injured list, names like Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, Jac Caglianone and Salvador Perez are all examples of Royals players that have avoided the IL, but have still been held out for brief periods of time with injury in recent weeks.

While the Royals have been undoubtedly underperforming on the field this season, injuries have played their role as well in their current 28-40 record and last place seeding in the AL Central to start the year.

Seth Lugo's incident could have ramifications both on and off the field for the Royals

The obvious impact that Lugo missing any time would have on the Royals is that it means one of their most reliable starters this season would be shelved in a time where they're carrying real momentum, as they're currently 6-3 to start the month of June.

Through 14 starts this season, Lugo is throwing to a 3.86 ERA and 3.57 FIP. Both he and fellow veteran starter Michael Wacha have been the two names that have consistently carried this rotation all season amidst all the turmoil of injury and underperformance they've faced.

Beyond that though, the Royals haven't decided where they're at when it comes to how they'll approach their competitive future in 2026 at the trade deadline. General manager J.J. Picollo already stated it's not at the top of the organization's mind at the moment.

"If you look at where we’re at right now, we’re 5 1/2 games out of the Wild Card race," Picollo told MLB.com's Anne Rogers. "The last thing we’re thinking about is the Trade Deadline."

If they become buyers and lean into the fact they're only 5.5 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot, it's hard to see them parting with a key name performing as well as Lugo is right now.

However, if they become sellers, a veteran name with respectable stats like Lugo this season that's only two seasons removed from being the AL Cy Young runner-up will surely be a name that would have some trade suitors ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.

Only time will tell if Lugo will miss any time, but the situation of uncertainty in general has been one the Royals have been put in far too often already this season.