Royals unveil downtown stadium plan amid boos and early-season struggles

First of its kind. Historic. Innovative. Those were the terms the Kansas City Royals used to describe their partnership with Hallmark Cards to bring the long-awaited ballpark to downtown Kansas City.

Less than 12 hours after ending their eight-game losing streak, Royals leadership and Kansas City area officials gathered to announce the project, a downtown campus of mixed-use development across the surrounding 85 acres near Crown Center. The move not only keeps the Royals in Missouri after their Truman Sports Complex neighbors began their move across state lines, but it also keeps baseball in the city proper.

Since our start at the corner of 22nd and Brooklyn, we were founded to give a deserving city its Major League moment.



Today, that mission endures as we return downtown, driven by homegrown leadership and a deep commitment to Kansas City and to generations of fans. https://t.co/bkJjLXnnMh pic.twitter.com/PnfqpotAGv — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 22, 2026

"The Kansas City Royals are staying in the state of Missouri," Royals owner John Sherman said at the gathering. "And we're staying in the city of Kansas City."

The projected $1.9 billion ballpark price tag is part of a $3 billion mixed-use development, including new headquarters for both the Royals and Hallmark. This all comes just a week after Kansas City unveiled a financing plan for a Washington Square Park location adjacent to Crown Center. The $600 million plan would not require a new tax, "no large special taxing districts, and will generate 20,000 construction jobs," according to Mayor Quinton Lucas.

There also will not be another public vote regarding this stadium proposal. That aspect is what prevented the Royals from moving to a Crossroads location more than two years ago, when Jackson County residents rejected a 3/8-cent sales tax extension that also would have funded renovations to Arrowhead Stadium.

And there are certainly some vocal fans who don't seem thrilled about the announcement amid the early season struggles.

If only the royals ownership cared as much about winning baseball games as they do a new stadium — Justin Christians (@countvalek) April 22, 2026

Will this increase our wRC+? — KCLuke (@KCLuke) April 22, 2026

You want to benefit this city? Have the owner spend money on a team that can win and stop being a farm team for the rest of the league — Grant (@GingerSaps) April 22, 2026

Regardless of whether or not the stadium is the right decision for the Royals, considering the long history of underperformance with this franchise and now seeing said history potentially repeating itself in the early stages of 2026, it's no shock to see some backlash from the Royals faithful.

With all the excitement, the Royals need more than a shiny new stadium right now

While the prospect of a brand-new stadium will reinvigorate the Kansas City skyline, and the on-field product has dominated headlines for the past week. The Royals' eight-game losing streak dropped them deep into the AL cellar, forcing many fans to reevaluate their expectations for the 2026 season. Investments in the team's payroll, especially the historic extension for shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., show this front office is willing to pay for its homegrown stars, but most of this year's payroll is going toward pitching, including one of the worst bullpens in MLB.

Fans' frustrations came to a head once the team returned home from an 0-6 road trip and blew a game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kansas City Star beat writer Jaylon Thompson reported there were "boos throughout the night" in Monday's loss, including "some fans chanted for a coaching change and for better play on the field." Witt answered that frustration after the game, and the Royals are clearly hearing the fanbase's displeasure.

“Yeah, it sucks,” Witt said. “But if you’re the worst team in baseball, you might deserve to get booed every once in a while. It should motivate us to get better. Just motivate us to go out there and just lay it all on the field each and every night. Give it all every night, and so just go from there.”

The team did go from there, winning in walk off fashion Tuesday night to breath some life into the fanbase. Kansas City will draw national headlines for their new stadium news, but hopefully the fanbase can get used to winning baseball while the new cathedral to Royals baseball is being built in downotown Kansas City.