Royals heavily plummet in latest Bleacher Report power rankings after recent losing skid

Thankfully the Kansas Royals have managed to find their way back into the win column after a thrilling walk-off win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, snapping their eight game losing streak. However, because of that lengthy skid, the Royals have hit a new low in Bleacher Report’s latest MLB power rankings, amidst a losing streak that exposed nearly every flaw on the roster.

After opening the week at 7-15, Kansas City dropped six spots from 23rd to 29th, only ahead of the flailing New York Mets. The Royals had just finished an 0-6 road trip through Detroit and New York, and their bullpen, once a strength, had become one of the biggest problems in baseball.

Bleacher Report pointed directly at the relief corps, and the numbers back it up. Entering the week, Royals relievers ranked last in the majors in both ERA and WHIP, and the team’s recent losses kept following the same script. Kansas City was not simply getting blown off the field every night. More often, the Royals were hanging around, building minimal late leads, and then watching them disappear. That has made this skid feel even more damaging than the record itself.

Monday night against Baltimore may have been the clearest example yet. The Royals lost 7-5 in 12 innings, but the final score barely captured how frustrating the game was. Starter Seth Lugo delivered seven scoreless innings and allowed only one hit, exactly the kind of outing that should have stopped a losing streak cold. Instead, Kansas City wasted it. The Royals held a 1-0 lead in the ninth and were one strike away from the win before the Orioles tied it. By the end of the night, the losing streak had stretched to eight games, the club’s longest since June 2023. Kansas City also stranded 16 runners, despite out-hitting Baltimore 14-6.

That loss also fit a larger pattern. During the eight-game skid, the Royals blew four leads, three of them in the eighth inning or later. Over that stretch, the bullpen was charged with 26 runs, 22 earned, in just 25.2 innings. For comparison, the starting rotation has actually given Kansas City a chance most nights. Through 23 games, Royals starters owned a 3.46 ERA and had 12 quality starts, tied for third most in the majors. The problem is that too many of those efforts have gone to waste.

The offense has not helped enough, either. Even with solid exit velocity numbers, the Royals entered Tuesday hitting just .200 with runners in scoring position and averaging only 3.30 runs per game. They had scored two runs or fewer in 13 of their first 23 games and were still searching for their first one-run win of the season.

Could Tuesday's win be the turning of a new leaf for the Royals?

Again To their credit, the Royals finally pushed back Tuesday night. They rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat Baltimore 6-5 on a walk-off wild pitch, snapping the eight-game losing streak and improving to 8-16. Kyle Isbel collected three hits, Michael Massey launched a game-tying home run, and Kansas City showed some of the urgency it had been missing.

Still, one comeback win does not erase the bigger picture.

The Royals may have stopped the slide for a night, but Bleacher Report’s drop to No. 29 still reflects where this team stands right now: talented enough to compete, but too sloppy, too inconsistent, and too unreliable late in games to be trusted.