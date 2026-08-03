Royals trade for controllable bullpen arm who was cut loose by Phillies on same day

It may not be the trade many thought the Kansas City Royals were going to make on trade deadline day, but they added yet another controllable relief arm. The Royals are acquiring right-hander Nolan Hoffman from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for Low-A reliever Manuel Colón. The Royals wasted no time in jumping on Hoffman either, as the soon-to-be 29-year-old was one of three names designated by Philadelphia to make room for their three Monday morning deadline additions.

We have acquired RHP Nolan Hoffman from the Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Manuel Colón. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 3, 2026

Still in his pre-arbitration years with a pair of minor league options remaining, Hoffman is both an option for the Royals' bullpen now and in the future. He doesn't have an extensive major league track record with less than six innings of work in Philadelphia between 2025 and 2026. This season in three outings with them, Hoffman threw to a 3.86 ERA, but struggled with his control posting a 1.93 WHIP and 14.3% walk rate.

His time in the minors offered a bit more of a clear picture for the Royals when it came to Hoffman though. His control issues were still present 1.63 WHIP and 11.7% walk rate in 34.1 innings of work in Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season. However, his strikeout numbers were there, with a 26% K-rate and there's reason to believe he's been a better arm than his high-4.00s ERA would indicate with a 3.70 FIP.

In exchange for Hoffman, the Royals gave up a 19-year-old in Colón who only just reached the top four levels of the minors this season. However, in a pair of outings in Low-A Columbia this season, he threw to a 13.50 ERA. However, in the complex this season, he showed strong strikeout potential with11.85 K/9. He's a flier if there ever was one.

Royals future pitching depth continues to grow after acquiring Nolan Hoffman

Hoffman joins a list of bullpen options the Royals have brought in recently alongside former top prospect Nate Pearson from the Astros a few weeks ago, Lucas Braun and Carter Holton from the Braves in the Lane Thomas trade and Carlos Duran in their deadline day shocker with the Dodgers for Kris Bubic.

Hoffman is on the 40-man roster, and with major league experience could become an option at any time for them, especially if names like John Schreiber or Matt Strahm are moved. Pearson has already proven to be an option for the Royals this season, not surrendering an earned run in his first three outings with them. Carlos Duran is also on the 40-man and is throwing to a 31.1% K-rate in Triple-A this season and could slot into the 'pen himself. Then there's Braun, a former Braves Top 10 prospect who's held his own in Triple-A with a sub-4.00 ERA and could be ready to assist their ailing rotation at any moment down the stretch.

Between injury and underperformance in both the majors and minors the Royals needed to address their pitching staff at the deadline if the wanted to contend again in 2027 like they indicated entering the deadline. And so far they've done so - even if they weren't show-stopping moves.