Why Royals traded for forgotten former top prospect amidst lost 2026 season

The Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros do not dance together often in the trade market. The two franchises have only completed a handful of trades since the historic deal that sent Hall of Famer Carlos Beltrán to Houston from Kansas City. Whatever the reason, the two teams just added another line to that trade narrative this past week, and the Astros hope it turns into nothing while the Royals hope it turns into something when they have nothing.

Kansas City acquired Nate Pearson from the Astros after Houston designated him for assignment, sending 2025 10th-round pick Max Martin to the Astros organization in the process. Pearson was not terrible in his 16 appearances in Houston, sporting a 3.60 ERA and 4.10 FIP in 20.0 innings pitched. But his command was not there, evident by his 14.3% walk rate and 43.6% zone rate, a double-digit decrease from his 2025 season with the Chicago Cubs. Those numbers might be acceptable from a strikeout savant, but Pearson's 19% strikeout rate was not cutting it as a reliever.

With Kansas City's 2026 off the rails and a few possible relievers on the move via trade, the Royals had an opportunity. Take a chance on the controllable former first-round pick with excellent stuff and see what they can do when they have nothing to lose in 2026. Well, except for more games.

Can Kansas City do what other teams couldn't and fix Nate Pearson?

Pearson was a first-round pick by the Toronto Blue Jays back in 2017, a 6-foot-6 frame of pitching potential. Baseball America and MLB.com had ranked Pearson within the game's top 10 overall prospects at his peak. He was widely considered one of the best pitching prospects in baseball, with some evaluators placing him as the top pitching prospect in the sport.

But four injury-marred seasons with the Blue Jays derailed his career and pushed him to the bullpen, where his command issues have kept him. The gap between 2019 Pearson and 2026 Pearson is the one Kansas City is hoping to close, finding a competent bullpen arm in the process.

Pearson made his Royals debut on July 26, tossing one no-hit frame while walking one batter and striking out none, a common occurrence for Pearson this season. He struggled to locate his zipping four-seam fastball, but could land the slider and sinker in the zone, getting two groundballs en route to three outs. Hey, a zero in the box score is a zero in the box score.

Stuff has never been an issue for Pearson. FanGraphs' Stuff+ gives him four plus pitches in 2026, with his fastball nearly there at 99. But the location is so poor that batters can lay off nearly two-thirds of his pitches and find their way on base. Pearson has the velocity that is tough to teach and some excellent pitch shapes. Kansas City is hoping to be another stop on Pearson's journey, looking to unearth the command and control that could turn him into a contributing relief arm.

It will not be easy or linear, and Kansas City has had their fair share of troubles getting their relievers both in the zone and limiting runs. But injuries to several right-handed relievers and the possible dealing of John Schreiber give Pearson a runway to innings in a Royals uniform.

If it turns out well? Great, he is under team control for 2027 and will likely be a frugal option to keep on the 40-man roster.

If it does not work out? Oh well, keep the bullpen line moving and all the Royals lost was a High-A reliever. Martin may prove the Royals made the wrong move, but the odds of that are longer than Pearson ever being an MLB starter again.