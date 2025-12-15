Royals shouldn't try to Jazz things up with Yankees' All-Star Silver Slugger

Their November re-signing of Jonathan India didn't resolve the Kansas City Royals' troubling second base situation. India, obtained from Cincinnati last winter via the Brady Singer trade, will lug into spring camp the baggage of his disappointing 2025 season, and there are no guarantees he'll improve in 2026. That compounds the second base puzzle that Michael Massey's injury history helps create.

Imagine, though, the Royals landing a second baseman who hits for power, drives in runs, steals a lot of bases, and plays good defense. A player, in other words, who could stabilize the club's shaky keystone outlook.

If able to move from shortstop to second, free agent Bo Bichette, a big reason why Toronto almost won the 2025 World Series, could check most of those boxes (he once stole 25 bases but doesn't make a habit of stealing), but will probably take his talents elsewhere. Cardinal Brendan Donovan is an oft-mentioned possibility, although he rarely steals.

But bubling up from baseball's rumor mill is conjecture that a star second baseman is available – ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the Yankees "have listened on" Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Yankee general manager Brian Cashman seems to have hinted to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch that Chisholm isn't untouchable.

The talent-rich Chisholm could quickly displace India and Massey from the Royals' second base race. Excluding his 20-game big league debut with Miami during the short 2020 campaign, he's averaged 21.2 homers, 60.4 RBI, and 26.6 steals per season, and homering 31 times and driving in 80 runs this year helped the two-time All-Star win his first Silver Slugger. He also boasts career marks of 8DRS and 16 OAA in the over 2,000 innings he's worked at second.

So, should the Royals talk trade with the Yankees?

No. And for good reasons.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. probably wouldn't stay long with the Royals

Chisholm represents the second base answer for Kansas City. But for how long is the question.

The probable answer to that question is not long at all. Chisholm is eligible for free agency when the 2026 World Series ends; his skill set is so valuable that testing the market will likely be an opportunity he won't pass up. He'll attract richer suitors than the Royals, who historically refrain from offering the huge deals bigger market clubs dish out at will.

Impending free agency will also render Chisholm a potential target at next season's trade deadline. If they're contending and he's productive, the Royals just might keep him despite the likelihood of losing him for nothing after the season; but if they're out of the race, he's certain to be dealt. In either case, however, it's hard to see Chisholm as a part of the 2027 Royals, which means they'll be back to square one at second base.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. might not be a wise expenditure of Royals assets

The resources required to get Chisholm from the Yankees could be too much for Kansas City. Making him a Royal will likely cost the club one, and probably more, valuable pitchers; although KC's rotation is overstocked, general manager J.J. Picollo and principal owner John Sherman shouldn't sacrifice any of that inventory for a player whose long-term future probably lies elsewhere.

There's also the money. Chisholm's excellent 2025 season came at a bargain for the Yankees, who had to pay him only $5.85 million, but he's projected to make at least $10.2 million in 2026 if he takes New York to arbitration. Bringing him to Kansas City before his contract situation is resolved means the Royals would be on the hook for that $10.2 millon, if not more ... and that's too much to pay him for a short stay. (Unless, of course, the club somehow finds a trade partner for India and his $8 million salary).

Would Jazz Chisholm Jr. be a good clubhouse fit for the Royals?

Good question for a franchise that tends to put a high premium on team chemistry. And the controversial moments Chisholm has had with the Royals beg that question.

Chisholm chided Kansas City for being "lucky" in its only victory over the Yankees in the 2024 American League Division Series, and he made KC's Maikel Garcia the target of his ire after a well-publicized tag play involving both at Kauffman Stadium in June.

Winning, though, has a way of calming rough waters. Nevertheless, Picollo must be careful to maintain KC's clubhouse balance.

All things considered, then? Assuming he's available, the Royals can afford to pass on Chisholm.