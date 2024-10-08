Jazz Chisholm Jr. claims KC Royals ‘just got lucky’ with ALDS Game 2 win

The Kansas City Royals seized a crucial split Tuesday night, taking Game 2 of the American League Division Series from the top-seeded New York Yankees, 4-2. With the series tied, the Royals will now head home for their first playoff game in Kansas City since the 2015 World Series — but not everyone believes they've earned their success.

Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. didn't mince words after the loss, claiming the Royals "just got lucky" to win Game 2.

"It still feels the same, that we're going to win it," Chisholm told MLB.com's Bryan Hoch about the series. "I don't feel like anybody feels any different. We're going to go out there and do our thing still; we still don't feel like any team is better than us. We had a lot of missed opportunities tonight, so they just got lucky."

While headlines focused on the "lucky" comment — and for good reason after a controversial umpire call in Game 1 effectively handed the Yankees the win — Chisholm's full statement reveals a Yankees team grappling with pressure. The franchise hasn't won a championship since 2009, which seems like an eternity for the storied organization.

A controversial call in Game 1 of the ALDS led to the NY Yankees taking the win from the KC Royals

Arguably the biggest reason why Chisholm's comments are making headlines is that they come just days after the Yankees' win in Game 1 of the ALDS — a win only made possible by an extremely controversial call on the field.

After a postseason-record five lead changes, Game 1 went into the seventh inning tied at 5-5. Chisholm got on base for the Yankees with a single, and when Royals pitcher Michael Lorenzen struck out Anthony Volpe, Chisholm attempted to steal second base and was called safe on the field. The call was challenged by Royals manager Matt Quatraro, but after several minutes of reviewing the play, it was controversially upheld, and Chisholm was safe at second base.

Just two batters later, a single from Alex Verdugo drove Chisholm home, posting the final run of the game and taking Game 1 of the ALDS for the Yankees.

Royals second baseman Michael Massey spoke to Mick Shaffer of KSHB 41 News after the game, making his thoughts clear.

"It's frustrating, because the video that I saw looked pretty convincing to me," Massey said. "I know they said they didn't see anything but in my opinion, it's one of those things where if that's something that's not going to be overturned, I don't really know what's clear and convincing, and I'm not really sure of the whole point of this system."

One could argue that in Game 1, the Yankees just got lucky.

As the KC Royals and NY Yankees look to Game 3, Chisholm may discover the danger of trash talk

Chisholm's bravado might backfire. Baseball history is littered with examples of ill-timed comments fueling opponents.

Just last year, Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia's postgame mockery of the Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper backfired spectacularly when Harper responded with two emphatic home runs in the very next game. Each was punctuated by a stare-down of Arcia.

Will Chisholm's words light a fire under the slumping Witt Jr.? Or can the Yankees' rising star back up his talk, channeling the legendary Reggie Jackson?

As the series shifts to Kansas City, both teams face critical questions. Can the Royals capitalize on home-field advantage? Will the Yankees' championship pedigree shine through?

One thing is certain: Chisholm has ensured this series won't lack drama.