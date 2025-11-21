Royals made offseason far more complicated with latest surprising contract decision

The Kansas City Royals had their hands full this week, which was set to arguably be the busiest one until the Winter Meetings in December.

One of the reasons that made this week so chaotic was Friday's non-tender deadline, which would not only see names cut out from the organization, but would see some names settle up contracts to avoid the looming deadline altogether.

And after surprisingly agreeing to terms with James McArthur on Thursday, they pulled off another somewhat surprising move on Friday, opting to hold on to a non-tender candidate in Jonathan India.

In an afternoon announcement, the Royals stated that they'd re-signed the struggling second baseman to a one-year contract, which MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports is for $8 million.

Jonathan India, a non-tender candidate, has re-signed with the Royals: One year, $8M, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 21, 2025

Royals, Jonathan India avoid arbitration and agree to contract for 2026

The fact that India is back with the Royals isn't entirely surprising. After all, despite being listed as one of MLB Trade Rumors' non-tender candidates, even they admitted it didn't mean he'd be guaranteed to be off the roster, simply that he was among those they saw with "at least a 10-20% chance of being cut".

However, there really seemed to be more of a palpable buzz in the Royals sphere this week that perhaps the team would consider cutting their losses with India and start from scratch somewhat at second base.

Now, what is surprising and adds quite the wrinkle to their offseason plans is the fact that they are not only opting to not take the arbitration route with India, but appear to be paying him more than some projected him to make if they were go that direction.

MLB Trade Rumors' Matt Swartz projected India to make $7.4 million in 2026, which if you're doing the math at home, comes out to $600K less than the $8 million he's reportedly set to earn in 2026.

For a team that needs better complementary offensive pieces in general but specifically multiple corner outfielders, as well as impactful bullpen help, the extra cash from India - whether that be through savings through arbitration or simply non-tendering him and recouping all of that now $8 million - could've gone a long way.

That being said, if India can look more like the .248 AVG, .750 OPS and 109 wRC+ hitter he was in 2024 with the Reds and less like the .233 AVG, .669 OPS and 89 wRC+ hitter he was in 2025, then this could quickly turn into a moot point as Kansas City's offense at second would suddenly not look like a complete blackhole.

But for now, in an offseason where the market may've already forced them to explore more creative routes to address their needs, Jonathan India's new 2026 contract just complicated things that much more.