Royals' silent offense has fans begging for do-over on questionable offseason choice

The Kansas City Royals haven't gotten off to the start they'd hoped for when entering such a crucial year for their competitive window.

There are several reasons as to why they hold an underwhelming 5-7 record through the first 12 games of the season. While the floundering bullpen might be atop that list at the moment, not far behind it has been their offense, which unfortunately has displayed plenty of similarities to it's lackluster form from a year ago.

Apart from their 13-run outburst against the Minnesota Twins last week, the Royals have only managed to score over four runs just two additional times, which makes their middle of the pack looking 3.75 runs per game total (T-19th in MLB) look that much more skewed.

When they struggled to get runs across and capitalize on the opportunities in front of them last season, many liked to point fingers at the coaching staff, specifically lead hitting coach Alec Zumwalt.

Despite sitting amongst the bottom 10 in offenses according to wRC+ last season and the bottom five in runs scored, home runs and RBI, the Royals opted to stick by their guy in Zumwalt this winter and keep him on for 2026, much to the chagrin of the fanbase.

It's not as if the team didn't address the hitting staff at all, as they let go of a pair of Zumwalt's key right-hand men. However many probably thought the need for an overhaul was in order after the disappointing year that was 2025.

And now just 12 games into the season, the conversation amongst the Royals faithful hasn't changed, as a pair of weak outings versus the Guardians that saw just three combined runs come the plate has many calling for the Royals to do something about Zumwalt.

Can someone in charge of the Royals please fire Alec Zumwalt? There is no excuse for their pathetic hitting. — John Pazell (@JPazell60163) April 8, 2026

Alec Zumwalt will not be employed past Memorial Day. — Royals Kingdom🤴(5-7) (@kingdom_royals) April 8, 2026

ALEC ZUMWALT FIRING WHEN??? — Carson_Hudkins (@RoyalsSzn_26) April 8, 2026

And Alec Zumwalt continues to be the lead hitting coach! — CagsTruther (@CagsTruther) April 8, 2026

Today has to be the final straw for Alec Zumwalt — Matthew Kempf (@mjk21_) April 8, 2026

Who can salvage the Royals' offense this season after brutal start?

Whether or not the Royals part ways with Zumwalt, results start and end with the guys stepping into the batter's box on a nightly basis. Coaches like Zumwalt play a key role in their preparation, but it's up to the players to find ways to produce against the pitcher 60ft and six inches away.

Luckily for the Royals, just like last year, it's not a lost cause and perhaps they can use the mistakes of last year to fuel their strategy this time around.

Maikel Garcia has fit in seamlessly to the leadoff role this season. Through 53 plate appearances, he's slashing .304/.377/.457 with one homer, seven RBI, an 11.3% walk rate, just a 17.0% K-rate and a 141 wRC+.

Then, there's Carter Jensen, who after a slow start has responded admirably to his oversleeping incident becoming one of the Royals most reliable hitters all of a sudden. In 35 plate appearances, Jensen holds an .834 OPS and 131 wRC+ with three homers and six RBI.

And some of the Royals more complementary pieces have stepped up in big ways to start the new season, whether it's Jonathan India finally looking like a starting-caliber second baseman (110 wRC+) or Kyle Isbel adapting very well to his center field platoon role (233 wRC+).

Then, when discussing the Royals remaining members of their core four group of Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez - all of whom are currently hitting below an already below-average 90 wRC+ to start the season - it's unlikely that all three will keep up this putrid pace. They're simply too good of ball players.

All that to say, whether it means making some changes to the staff or the lineup, or simply the players kicking it into gear, if the Royals don't want to end up behind the 8-ball early again this time around, something has to change.

Maybe the fanbase is onto something here with their Zumwalt opinions.