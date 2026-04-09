Royals fans' reaction says it all after manufactured hype around new City Connects

What's the first thing you see when you turn on a baseball game? Is it the scenery? Is it the crowd? Is it the actual game?

For many it's the uniforms.

Unlike the NBA, which seems to feature a new jersey design every night, major league baseball has largely stayed grounded in the traditional amount of variations each team has every season.

However, on top of the regular home and road jerseys along with an alternate, in recent years each team has introduced a City Connect uniform, personalized threads that tie back to the city they call home.

The Royals first set of City Connects, their dark blues, were largely well received by the fanbase, but after a few years, every team changes them. And on Thursday, the Royals unveiled their new rendition.

After all the hype that was created, whether it was intentional, like their promotional video on Wednesday, or the unintentional leak at the end of March, it's not just the underwhelming on-field performance fans are largely unimpressed with.

Man the hat is hideous — Mizzou Bobby (@ZOUfan28_) April 9, 2026

Sorry guys you failed on this one…bring back the originals — Brad Crown (@bread_crumb29) April 9, 2026

Literally went from the best city connects to the worst. Yikes — Matthew (@MatthewR2415) April 9, 2026

No, no, no. Ugly! — Marilyn Hillman (@MarilynHil59143) April 9, 2026

The old design is better — Jackson (@ASecretAsian) April 9, 2026

There's a method to the Royals' City Connect "madness" despite fans' outrage

As much as the fanbase seems to be largely against the new uniforms, no one can say there wasn't thought put into these when attempting to connect them to both the franchise and the city of Kansas City.

Among the details is the "R" logo, which is representative of their original 1969 logo. There's then the heart on the sleeve is a representation of "their role as the nation's heartland". The "Hey, Hey, Hey" on the inside of the collar is a salute to the Beatles song that's become their victory anthem. Even, the stripes have meaning, representing their location on the border of Missouri and Kansas.

Overall, it appears the fanbase is upset with execution more than anything. And at the end of the day everyone has and is entitled to their opinion.

Luckily for them though, they won't have to watch the Royals play in them everyday.

While the Royals may be wearing them for the majority of their upcoming weekend series versus the White Sox, as they'll unveil the on the field in Game 2 of their four-game set on Friday, moving forward they will only be used during Friday home games.