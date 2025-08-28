Royals rebuilding postseason hopes after near catastrophic series versus White Sox

The Kansas City Royals were seemingly on cloud nine entering their road trip this past Friday after an incredibly productive 8-2 showing on their most recent 10-game home stand.

After their victory in last Thursday's series finale against the Texas Rangers, the Royals raised their postseason probabilities to 24.5%, according to FanGraphs' MLB Playoff Odds.

However, after dropping two of three to the Detroit Tigers over the weekend and then getting embarrassed by the last place Chicago White Sox in shutout fashion on Monday, that once near 25% clip dropped to even longer 11.9% odds.

Luckily the Royals had a pair of redeeming games against Chicago on Tuesday and Wednesday that not only salvaged their dignity as a contender, they also served as a means to raise their chances at the postseason.

Royals raise postseason probabilities after rough start to road trip

As of midday on Thursday, Kansas City's postseason odds jumped to 13.4% according to FanGraphs - still long odds but definitely a step up from where they were earlier in the week.

This is thanks to a variety of positives during their series against the White Sox. On Tuesday, after looking down and out late in Game 2 of the midweek set thanks to some unlikely sources coming through in a major way. Then, come Game 3, the offense returned in full force in an 12-1 route of their division rivals.

Now, as positive as getting a winning streak under their belt again is, there's still obviously works that needs to be done. Their under 14% odds are still not favorable ones in the grand scheme of things and there's still some question marks surrounding the form of numerous players on their active roster - most notably their current ace in Seth Lugo and their captain in Salvador Perez.

But to speak in clichés, Rome wasn't built in a day and there's no point in crying over the spilled milk that got them in situation. In razor tight races like this, where every mistake and misstep is magnified that much more, you have to take the wins where they can get them. And Tuesday and Wednesday were undoubtedly huge wins to take into their upcoming home series against the Tigers this weekend.