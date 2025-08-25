Royals’ offense is being held back by this key hitter’s cold month at the plate

The Kansas City Royals are still well in the hunt for the postseason. However, if they're going to make up the few games out of the American League Wild Card spots they currently sit, they're going to need everyone to contribute. Unfortunately, it's been a little while since Salvador Perez has contributed much of anything.

Perez is always and forever the heart and soul of the Royals, but he's had a very up-and-down season in 2025. There have been times when the team's captain has been red hot. Unfortunately, there have been far too many times when he's been ice cold. He's also been hampered by various bumps, bruises, and illness. That includes the entire month of August.

The Kansas City Royals need Salvador Perez to find a way to get hot

In his 14 years with the Kansas City Royals, Perez has had his share of up and down seasons, so it's not totally out of left field. However, after a year where he posted a 122 OPS+ in 2024, there was hope he could lock in and lead the charge. On the season, he's got just a 104 OPS+, and things have been much worse as the campaign has gone on.

So far this month, Perez has posted just an 87 wRC+ and slashed just .213/.276/.413. His slugging OPS benefited greatly from eight of his 17 hits in August going for extra bases. Still, outside of those plate appearances, he's had problems laying the bat on the ball.

On the bright side, at least this week he's been rocking a six game hitting streak, however there are a lot of one-hit performances in there. And when you pair that with his blisteringly hot month of July (nine home runs and a 196 wRC+) and the fact that teammates like Vinnie Pasquantino are tearing the cover off the ball of late, Perez's August issues are magnified that much more.

If the Kansas City Royals are really going to charge back into a playoff position, they're going to need Salvador Perez to find a way to get hot again. The following month is too essential for him not to find a way to get back in the swing of things.