Royals prized prospect is undoubtedly carrying offense amid cold-stretch

For the most part, things haven't gone the way the Kansas City Royals hoped in September. Despite looking like they were back in the race when the month started, it's now looking like the team is better served looking towards the future. When it comes to Carter Jensen, the future looks very, very bright.

Jensen, a catcher and DH who got the call to the Major Leagues on September 1, has been lighting up the scoreboard since he arrived in Kauffman. In fact, he's been a significant part of the team's offense, and at times has been the only part of the offense.

Jensen has been so good, as a matter of fact that on Friday night, he got moved to the leadoff spot. The hope was obviously that he would spark the offense. Matt Quartaro looked like a genius to start the weekend, considering Jensen went 3-for-7 with two RBI and two runs scored. And the Kansas City Royals scored 20 runs that night. The first time all season they've scored 20.

Carter Jensen gives Kansas City Royals a rare September spark

Looking beyond just Friday, Jensen has been fantastic. Since his call-up, he's slashed .306/.405/.611 with a pair of homers and nine RBI and just keeps adding onto the story of his cup of coffee in the big leagues.

Just a few days before he got moved to the leadoff spot, he hit his first two Major League home runs, in the same game. Those numbers come after slashing .290/.377/.878 and 20 home runs across the upper minors this season.

And entering Saturday's contest, Jensen led all Royals hitters with at least 30 or more plate appearances this month with a 207 wRC+, miles ahead of the next best hitter in Vinnie Pasquantino at 153.

Jensen has been even better than the Kansas City Royals hoped, increasingly cementing his role with the team for the upcoming 2026 season. The only shame is that the team hasn't played nearly as well as the rookie has, all but falling out of postseason contention in recent weeks.