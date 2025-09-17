Royals prized prospect provides team with glimpse of the star he could become

The Kansas City Royals didn't take many steps to redeem themselves on Tuesday after enduring nothing short of an utterly disastrous week, as a 12-5 blowout loss to the Seattle Mariners may have just squashed any hopes they had of making the postseason.

That being said, amid another disappointing defeat, there was at least a silver lining that the Royals could take solace in and that's prized rookie Carter Jensen tapping into his potential to show them the type of star he could become at the dish.

Carter Jensen’s got career home run No. 1! pic.twitter.com/D6Lm5ZLah3 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 17, 2025

Top prospect Carter Jensen shows Royals the type of hitter can be

While Jensen hadn't been completely lost at the plate since his promotion - showing an excellent ability to get on base with a 19.0% walk rate - his actual hitting had been holding him back.

Entering Tuesday night's contest, Jensen was hitting just .176 with a .235 SLG, resulting in a lackluster 71 wRC+.

But on Tuesday, when the offense as whole seemed rather underwhelming once again, Jensen put on a show, akin to the type of performance he'd have during is remarkable stint in Triple-A Omaha prior to his call-up.

While Cal Raleigh's historic two-homer night and Dominic Canzone's other-worldly three-homer evening on the other side of things might have stolen the overall headlines from this game, Jensen had a monster power showing of his own.

He'd end up having a multi-homer game of his own, going 3-for-4 with a pair of homers, a double and three RBI.

Jensen had built his minor league reputation around his power, having belted 20 HR while slugging .501 in 111 games in the upper minors in 2025, after an 18 HR and .450 SLG season the in '24 between High-A and Double-A.

There's no reason to think that Jensen isn't set to play a pretty significant role with this team at the major league level moving forward. However, after being more sparingly used than many Royals fans wanted him to be used after his promotion, nights like this work to prove that Jensen is right where he belongs and deserves more run in order to become the lethal hitter experts feel he can be.

The only matter that remains is whether or not Matt Quatraro will alter his inconsistent plan with Jensen. Only time will tell, as Royals fans will eagerly await the lineup card for Wednesday's contest to see of he'll have an immediate chance to ride his current momentum.