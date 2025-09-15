Royals’ pair of crucial pitching reinforcements might be coming too late

The Kansas City Royals are getting much-needed pitching reinforcements this week in Cole Ragans and Michael Wacha. That's the good news. The bad news is that their return to the rotation in the series against the Seattle Mariners could be the very definition of too little, too late.

Ragans has been out for most of the season with a rotator cuff strain; however, since being cleared to start on the road back, he's been as good as advertised. It's also a bonus to see that he can return at all this season, considering when fans hear about a pitcher having rotator cuff issues, the mind tends to think it's the kiss of death.

Wacha hasn't missed nearly as much time as the Kansas City Royals placed him on the IL on September 9. He missed the bare minimum due to a concussion. Ragans will reportedly pitch on Wednesday, and Wacha will pitch the series opener on Tuesday.

The #Royals will have Michael Wacha return and start the series opener against the Mariners on Tuesday night.



Wednesday's starter: Cole Ragans.



Thursday is listed as TBA — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) September 14, 2025

Kansas City Royals get rotation boost with Cole Ragans and Michael Wacha return

There is also something to be said for both pitchers coming back to the Royals in time to face off against the Mariners. Kansas City's playoff hopes haven't been officially dashed, but they're hanging by a thread as they sit six games back of the final Wild Card spot.

Seattle is currently leading the AL West, but they have just a one-game lead on the Houston Astros, so if KC could somehow find a way to sweep the M's, they'd officially be back in the race. However, anything short of a sweep will feel like far too little considering there will be just nine games left in the regular season.

Considering how the Kansas City Royals have played in September, talk about a postseason berth is little more than lip service, even if it is nice to see two previously injured pitchers return to the rotation.